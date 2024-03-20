Beech-Nut Nutrition Company, a baby and toddler food manufacturer, is debuting new food and snack innovations made with ingredients like prebiotics, whole milk yogurt, fruits, and veggies.

Beech-Nut’s three new snacks are on-the-go options made with fruit. They include:

Jammin’ Waffles: Beech-Nut innovates its toasted mini waffles with the addition of a fruit filling for a toddler snack. Introducing flavors Pear Raspberry and Peach Mango, Jammin’ Waffles are made with non-GMO ingredients, free of artificial flavors, and ideal for babies 12 months and up. Each flavor is available in a box of five with two waffles per pack.

Fruit Bites with Hidden Veggies: Launching in a variety pack with flavors Blueberry Apple Quinoa and Apple Chia, these soft fruit chews contain fruit and veggies in every bite. The larger pack contains 12 individual serving-size bags perfect for lunchboxes, on-the-go, and pantry stock-ups. Fruti Bites are made with non-GMO ingredients, are gluten-free, and contain no artificial colors or flavors. They are ideal for babies 18 months and up.

"Beech-Nut’s innovations for 2024 were crafted to provide fun and flavorful food options that discerning parents are looking for," said Senior Brand Director, Jon Harrington. "We’re excited to further expand our snack offerings with options that incorporate ingredients like prebiotics, fruits, and veggies to provide parents with great options they know their child will love.”

In March, families can find these products at Walmart and other major grocers nationwide.