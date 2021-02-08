Company: LesserEvil

Website: lesserevil.com

Introduced: February 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.49

Product Snapshot: Better-for-you snack brand LesserEvil is excited to introduce the newest addition to its premium snack family: Lil’ Puffs, a new product line of grain-free tasty, chewable snacks for toddlers 12 months and older hitting shelves in retail and online this February. This launch is a first of its kind for the Danbury, Connecticut-based snack maker, as it debuts in the baby food aisle to offer healthy, on-the-go puffs made with clean and sustainable ingredients.

The new children’s line features four plant-based flavors including Lil’ Puffs Veggie Blend, Sweet Potato Apple, Non-Dairy Cheddar, and Strawberry Beet, each at an MSRP of $3.49 per 2.5oz unit. After launching a line of humanely raised egg white puffs last year called Power Curls, these puffs mark a move into the sustainable plant protein-based space for LesserEvil. Lil’ Puffs will be made from upcycled watermelon and pumpkin seeds. The Puffs will use organic coconut oil and offer zero grams of sugar. They are also Certified USDA Organic, vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, grain-free and gluten-free.

“One vision has always been to offer healthy, less processed, earth-friendly snacks that can be accessible to everyone. Now everyone finally includes toddlers,” said LesserEvil President and CEO, Charles Coristine. “Over years of success in building our grain-free puffed snacks portfolio, we’ve always thought the toddler set would make for fertile ground for our innovation, especially as a brand that espouses the benefits of better oils vis-à-vis vegetable oils. It’s finally time to make it happen. Whether it’s a new year or an entirely new category for us at LesserEvil, we’re always thinking about how to take what we do well—sourcing clean, sustainable ingredients to make delicious, flavor-forward snacks—and broaden our horizons, always with the planet and the consumer top of mind.”

LesserEvil’s Lil’ Puffs will be available in-store at Whole Foods Market nationwide in the US and online at lesserevil.com starting mid-February 2021.