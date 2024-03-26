Hero Bread remakes carb-filled products into fluffy versions that have fewer carbs plus added protein and fiber. With investors like Tom Brady, The Weekend, and Kevin Durant, these tortillas, pastries, and loaves of bread have been in some iconic pantries.

By the end of Q1, Hero Bread’s store count will increase from 2,300 to 3,500 retail doors with the addition of its new accounts with Albertsons, Safeway, ShopRite, and Kroger’s QFC division.

"We are thrilled to announce our new partnerships with these incredible retailers to expand into key markets where we know there are a ton of Hero Bread fans," says YC Chang, CEO, Hero Bread. "This expansion ties into our brand mission to help spread happiness and health bite by bite offering the best tasting, healthiest baked goods with the cleanest ingredients—and least amount of sugar—for consumers to purchase anywhere in the country. In order to drive our mission, 2024 is all about greeting our customers—new and old—on shelves in more and more cities, making it more convenient for them to incorporate Hero Bread into their lives.”

The suggested retail price of Hero Bread's products vary by retailer. On average, its Seeded Bread is around $10, Classic White Bread is priced at around $9, and Flour Tortillas are priced around $8.