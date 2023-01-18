Just Salad, a fast-casual restaurant chain with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible, announced today the launch of its 2023 seasonal winter menu items, as well as a new permanent wrap menu created in partnership with Hero Bread, a food innovation company on a quest to help make life a little better and happier by evolving the joyful experience of bread and baked goods.

New and expanded wrap menu with Hero Bread

Made with more flavor and fewer net carbs, Just Salad is introducing a better-for-you wrap on its newly revamped wrap menu. The chain has launched five wraps across all stores nationwide as part of this new menu rollout, including two updated wrap recipes as well as the addition of three brand new wraps to its in-store and digital exclusive menus. As an expansion of the chain’s healthy and fresh ingredients, every recipe is prepared in a Hero Wrap, which is an option that has 2g net carbs, 0g sugar, 170 calories, 15g of protein, and high fiber.

“We’re excited to offer our customers a new better-for-you wrap option that doesn’t compromise on taste or nutrition,” said Jhonny Castro, culinary director at Just Salad. “With health and quality at the forefront of Just Salad’s culinary innovation, we are proud to further our mission by partnering with Hero Bread to launch our new wrap menu.”

Just Salad’s wrap menu items include:

Spicy Chicken Caesar : Extra Crisp Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Oven Roasted Chicken, Garlic Butter Croutons, Homemade Smoky Poblano Ranch

: Extra Crisp Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Oven Roasted Chicken, Garlic Butter Croutons, Homemade Smoky Poblano Ranch Buffalo Chicken : Extra Crisp Romaine + Shredded Cabbage, Braised Chicken Thigh, Sharp White Cheddar, Crispy Onions, Sliced Carrots, Homemade Spicy Buffalo Ranch

: Extra Crisp Romaine + Shredded Cabbage, Braised Chicken Thigh, Sharp White Cheddar, Crispy Onions, Sliced Carrots, Homemade Spicy Buffalo Ranch Honey Crispy Chicken (*Seasonal Only) : Extra Crisp Romaine, Spinach + Shredded Cabbage, Crispy Chicken, Crumbled Feta, Regenerative Organic Quinoa, Roasted Corn, Crispy Onions, Sliced Carrots, Homemade Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

: Extra Crisp Romaine, Spinach + Shredded Cabbage, Crispy Chicken, Crumbled Feta, Regenerative Organic Quinoa, Roasted Corn, Crispy Onions, Sliced Carrots, Homemade Honey Mustard Vinaigrette Vegan Chipotle : Regenerative Brown Rice + Shredded Kale, Beyond Chicken (Plant-Based), Crispy Onions, Sliced Carrots, Hass Avocado, Homemade Chipotle Vinaigrette

: Regenerative Brown Rice + Shredded Kale, Beyond Chicken (Plant-Based), Crispy Onions, Sliced Carrots, Hass Avocado, Homemade Chipotle Vinaigrette The Tex-Mex (*Digital Only): Regenerative Brown Rice + Extra Crisp Romaine, Fresh Cilantro, Roasted Fajitas + Corn, Hass Avocado, Sharp White Cheddar, Braised Chicken Thigh, Homemade Spicy Avocado Dressing

“I started Hero Bread to create delicious bread and baked goods that give people the freedom to eat what they want without compromise or consequences,” said CEO and Founder of Hero Bread, Cole Glass. “Launching our Wrap at Just Salad nationally increases accessibility, and Just Salad’s commitment to the healthiest high quality ingredients aligns perfectly with our mission at Hero Bread.”