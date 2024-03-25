Manischewitz, a kosher brand producing a range of Jewish foods for more than 130 years, has announced a major rebrand (designed to impart the line with a bold, fresh look for its existing items and new products). The update comes just in time for the 2024 Passover season, April 22–30. According to the company, the updated look was initiated with the continued goal of bringing family and friends together while reaching a broader demographic, including younger and growing families.

Manischewitz will display the rebranded new graphics and colors across all products and spread the word via the Manischewitz website, in-store displays, and social media. There will also be Manischewitz merchandise that features "Yiddishisms” reflecting the brand heritage available on the company site.

The new products reportedly will report the new ethos, supporting the brand's commitment to its core values while inviting a broader audience to explore the cultural richness of Jewish cuisine. The company aims to make the kosher aisle a destination for everyone, regardless of their background or dietary practices.

The new products include the company’s first-ever frozen items, gluten-free and kosher for Passover Frozen Knishes, and Gluten-Free Matzo Balls. Additionally, the company is debuting Grape Seed Oil in bottles and spray cans. The existing items undergoing a rebrand include several snack and bakery items, such as Chocolate Covered Matzos, Macaroons, Mezonos Cookies, Cake Mixes, and more.

The updated look is a result of interviews with consumers and experts and, through on-site visits to Manischewitz headquarters, delved into the historical roots of the company. This exploration, according to the producer, highlighted the profound connection between Jewish culture, cuisine, and the importance of family and food while also addressing the societal challenge of defining Jewish food in a contemporary context.

"Manischewitz is well-known amongst our loyal consumers who buy the brand day in, day out. says Shani Seidman, CMO of Kayco, the parent company for Manischewitz. “In an effort to update the cultural relevancy with a younger Jewish audience as well as mainstream culturally curious audience, we have refreshed our brand with an exciting new look and feel on our current and new product offerings,” she adds.

With a legacy deeply rooted in Jewish tradition, Manischewitz is embarking on a journey to transcend the kosher aisle, inviting everyone to "Savor Our Tradition" and explore the culinary depths of Jewish heritage.

“Manischewitz is not just about food; it is about stories, heritage, and a sense of belonging. Through this rebranding, we aim to capture the hearts of the culturally curious and kosher-keeping alike, offering a taste of Jewish tradition that is accessible to all,” adds Seidman. “Inspired by the inclusivity seen in brands with other cuisines, Manischewitz seeks to become the emblematic gateway to Jewish culture, one delicious product at a time.”

