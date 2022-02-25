Company: Kayco

Website: www.kayco.com

Introduced: February 2022

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: As we begin a brand-new year in 2022, Kayco announces an exciting lineup of both traditional and innovative Kosher-for-Passover products for you and your loved ones to enjoy! Passover (Pesach in Hebrew), one of the most beloved holidays in the Jewish calendar commemorating the exodus of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt, begins at sundown on April 15th and lasts through sundown on April 23, 2022; Kayco has expanded its Kosher-for-Passover offerings just in time for the celebrations.

From Manischewitz, the new Passover offerings are sure to tantalize the tastebuds. Highlights include Gluten-Free Wafers; a new variety of Chocolate Covered Matzo, available also in Gluten-Free (Chocolate Mint, Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, and White Chocolate); and Potato Chips (Salted, Unsalted, and Rippled).

“Passover is one of the most widely celebrated Jewish holidays, with food playing a prominent role in the celebration,” says Shani Seidman, CMO of Kayco. “During the holiday, no bread or leavened grain can be eaten, so Passover food has special certification. Kayco is proud to offer the most robust portfolio of Kosher-for-Passover products that blend the traditional with the innovative.”

For more information on Kayco Kosher Foods, go to www.kayco.com. For information on Passover recipes, chef suggestions, and everything else Kosher-related, check out www.kosher.com.