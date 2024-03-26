Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that reportedly strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80% of the world with its products and services, has named Brian Odino as Technical Sales Manager for Kemin Food Technologies – North America. As part of the business unit, he will work within a cross-functional team to support customers in the United States with sales and services.

“We are pleased to add Brian Odino to the Kemin Food Technologies team,” says Travis Krause, sales director for Kemin Food Technologies – North America. “Brian’s experience in food manufacturing, animal health, nutrition, and production, as well as sales, makes him an ideal addition to our team. He will engage our current and potential customers in the U.S. and provide exceptional sales and service as Kemin continues to accelerate future market growth and develop new opportunities for our protein solutions.”

As technical sales manager, Odino will be responsible for sales and business development, working to optimize profitability and expand Kemin Food Technologies – North America’s market share. Odino will act as a technical sales consultant and establish collaborative and long-term relationships with customers. He will also be driving a multi-contact business model to further develop and facilitate relationships across a wide range of job functions and departments.

Before joining Kemin, Odino spent more than five years working at Cargill; he most recently was outside sales representative for Cargill Animal Nutrition. Odino previously served as Manufacturing Supervisor for Cargill Protein. He earned his bachelor’s degree in animal sciences from Iowa State University.

