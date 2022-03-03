On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, five finalists will compete in the second biennial "SNAC Tank," a pitch competition for start-up brands at SNX, the all-new education and networking forum for snack producers and suppliers in Phoenix, AZ.

"SNAC is pleased to once again provide a platform for some of the most innovative start-up brands in our category to showcase their products at the inaugural SNX," said Elizabeth Avery, president & CEO, SNAC International. "Creative, savvy entrepreneurs are creating excitement for the category, and they continue to drive an expanding, evolving snack industry forward."

Five finalists will pitch their products and business models to a panel of expert judges for the chance to take home a $10,000 grand prize, as well as valuable connection opportunities to industry mentors to help the winning business scale-up.

The five finalists include:

Candid : maker of Noons, which are sustainably and ethically sourced cacao crunch bites packaged in compostable packaging. Noons are low in sugar and the first product to use cacao as a sweetener.

: maker of Noons, which are sustainably and ethically sourced cacao crunch bites packaged in compostable packaging. Noons are low in sugar and the first product to use cacao as a sweetener. Daily Crunch Snacks : a sprouted nuts brand with a mission to reducing stigma around mental health; a portion of all proceeds go to The Support Network.

: a sprouted nuts brand with a mission to reducing stigma around mental health; a portion of all proceeds go to The Support Network. Eat the Change : producer of Cosmic Carrot Chews, a planet and kid-friendly carrot snack with simple ingredients, sweetened with fruit juice, and containing a full serving of carrots in every pouch.

: producer of Cosmic Carrot Chews, a planet and kid-friendly carrot snack with simple ingredients, sweetened with fruit juice, and containing a full serving of carrots in every pouch. Ka-Pop! : a baked, sorghum-based, vegan snack ring producer made with cold-pressed oil. Sorghum is an environmentally friendly ancient grain.

: a baked, sorghum-based, vegan snack ring producer made with cold-pressed oil. Sorghum is an environmentally friendly ancient grain. Pulp Pantry: producer of Pulp Chips, which are veggie chips made with upcycled, fresh vegetable juice pulp. The company seeks to reduce food waste while creating better-for-you, planet-friendly snacks.

The competition will feature “Shark Tank” guest judge and keynote speaker Rohan Oza, founder and managing partner, CAVU Ventures, a consumer-focused investment firm with a successful track record of growing disruptive food brands.

The full expert judges panel features:

Hector De La Barreda , president, Amplify Snack Brands and Executive Vice President, New Ventures, The Hershey Company

, president, Amplify Snack Brands and Executive Vice President, New Ventures, The Hershey Company Greg Fleishman , co-founder, Foodstirs, Purely Righteous Brands, Up To Good, Union Snacks, and Fata & Fleishman CPG Mentorship

, co-founder, Foodstirs, Purely Righteous Brands, Up To Good, Union Snacks, and Fata & Fleishman CPG Mentorship Kristy Lewis , founder & chief visionary officer, Quinn Foods LLC

, founder & chief visionary officer, Quinn Foods LLC Johnny Tran, senior business development manager, 301 Inc. | General Mills

SNX attendees will have the chance to sample products and interact with the entrepreneurs behind the finalist companies as well as semifinalists at the SNAC Tank Showcase. Confirmed semifinalists include Revol Snax, Teton Valley Brands, and Wine Chips.

“The snacking sector is one of the most competitive arenas in business, and our members are looking forward to seeing these emerging brands compete on the SNX mainstage for the chance to take their business to the next level," concluded Avery.

SNX will feature an impressive line-up of expert speakers and networking sessions designed to foster collaboration and provide companies with the tools they need to meet their goals for 2022 and beyond. Steven Williams, CEO, PepsiCo Foods North America, will open the program with a fireside chat. Breakout sessions will address priority topics including the culture of snacking, regulatory priorities, labor impact on transportation, and transparency and sustainability in the food system.

Visit www.snxevent.com for more program and registration information.