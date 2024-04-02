Crumbl is at it again with a brand new limited-time offer, Key Lime Pie, available exclusively from now through Saturday, April 6.

The Key Lime Pie is an indulgent twist on the traditional chilled pie. Crafted with citrus lovers in mind, the Key Lime Pie is made with fresh lime zest and a buttery graham cracker crust, adorned with decorative whipped cream, and topped with a fresh lime slice.

Different from Crumbl's Key Lime Pie cookie, this new dessert is presented in a small pie tin, similar to the Tres Leches Cake and Carrot Cake previously introduced as limited-time offerings. The Key Lime Pie will not replace the fan favorite Key Lime Pie cookie, but simply further expands Crumbl’s rotating menu of gourmet desserts beyond cookies.

Consumers may visit their nearest Crumbl location to indulge in this new limited-time offering.

