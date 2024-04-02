Despite the ever-changing, always-challenging world we live in, consumers keep on reaching for snacks, both familiar and new. In fact, global sales of savory snacks are anticipated to keep growing at an impressive CAGR of 8.1% through 2027. Snack producers who want to take advantage of this continued interest in snacks need to keep on top of what consumers want, and the technology needed to deliver on those preferences.

On April 16, TNA Solutions will present The Future of Snack Production: Leveraging Technology to Address Microtrends, a 30-minute webinar diving into current trends, forces impacting consumer behaviors, and how to plan for the future. Javier Rangel, process solutions specialist for LATAM with TNA Solutions, will be leading the lively discussion, and then fielding questions from the audience before signing off. The live online event kicks off at 2 pm EDT, and it will be available for on-demand viewing (and sharing with snack industry colleagues) shortly after the session ends.

Attendees will gain a range of valuable insights about trends, technology, and snack production strategies to take home and apply to their own businesses:

Current and emerging trends and consumer preferences

Strategies around providing better-for-you options

Reductions in acrylamide, fat, sodium, and other ingredients consumers seek to avoid

Technological advancements that can help boost sustainability

The value of partnering with a supplier that can provide a complete production line

Registration for The Future of Snack Production: Leveraging Technology to Address Microtrends is now open. To learn more about the webinar or to sign up, click here.

