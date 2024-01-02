In the spirit of generosity and philanthropy, SNAC International (SNAC), the trade association representing the global snack industry, has announced its donation of $3,000 to the Nadia and Alf Taylor Foundation. According to the organization, the donation aligns with SNAC's ongoing commitment to supporting community initiatives and fostering positive change.

As part of the Giving Tuesday spirit, SNAC recognized the importance of contributing to causes that make a meaningful impact on the lives of individuals and communities. The $3,000 donation to the Nadia and Alf Taylor Foundation (named after the co-founders of snack industry tech provider TNA Solutions) is a testament to SNAC’s dedication to social responsibility and its belief in the power of collective efforts to drive positive change.

“We are thrilled to support the incredible work of the Nadia and Alf Taylor Foundation," says Christine Cochran, president and CEO of SNAC. "SNAC is committed to making a positive difference in the communities we serve. We believe that by supporting organizations like the Nadia and Alf Taylor Foundation, we can contribute to creating a brighter and more inclusive future for all."

The Nadia and Alf Taylor Foundation provides direct funding support to projects focused on education, social enterprise, and healthcare. The funds raised will support seven disadvantaged children to go to school, including access to meals and healthcare. The Taylor Foundation supports over 150 social impact programs, across 43 countries and we’re proud to partner with the Foundation to increase its reach and impact on those in need.

"We are very grateful for SNAC’s commitment to social responsibility,” says Nadia Taylor. "This generous donation will enable us to further our mission and make a meaningful impact on the lives of those we serve."

