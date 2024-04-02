According to market research, more than 90% of U.S. consumers eat at least one snack every day. New snack company Chillo Foods is setting out to capture some of that action with a line of products reportedly offering appealing international flavors and unique packaging.

The company’s offerings include chocolate-covered snacks as well as a variety of nuts, such as honey-roasted almonds, pistachios, and pretzel bites. Vegan options include California and Persian pistachios. According to the company, the snacks are conveniently sized to make them portable enough to fit in backpacks, purses, car cup holders, or other places.

The items include: