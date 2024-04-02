KIND Snacks has announced the expansion of its line of granola products with the launch of Healthy Grains Banana Peanut Butter Clusters with Dark Chocolate Chunks. The item is slated to hit retail shelves across the U.S. in May.

Made with 100% whole-grain oats, the company’s latest product innovation brings a flavor fusion of dried bananas, creamy peanut butter, and decadent dark chocolate. Additionally, the product includes five different super grains: oats, millet, buckwheat, amaranth, and quinoa.

The new granola also reportedly includes 10 g of protein, is a good source of fiber, is gluten-free, and has received Non-GMO Project certification.

