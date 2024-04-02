Calise Bakery has unveiled its new Sourdough Bulkie Rolls. The Calise family of bakers is dedicated to baking and delivering the freshest and most authentic bread and rolls for over 115 years to market leading retailers throughout the Northeast, Mid–Atlantic, and Tri–State area. With this latest product launch, Calise Bakery is expanding its lineup of signature rolls and sourdough products.

The freshly baked Sourdough Bulkie Rolls feature the same soft and chewy crust and light and airy texture of the fan-favorite Bulkie Rolls. With this full-flavored taste, Calise Sourdough Bulkie Rolls can be enjoyed as a savory sandwich, classic burger with all the fixings, or simply toasted with butter and jam.

“We could not be more excited to expand our lineup of authentic bread and rolls with this unique new bulkie offering,” said Michael R. Calise, president of Calise Bakery. “Given the popularity of our Sourdough Italian Round Bread and classic Bulkie Rolls, we can’t wait for our customers to get a taste of the best of both worlds. Our Sourdough Bulkie Rolls are the ultimate addition to your favorite stacked sandwiches or juicy burgers fresh off the grill. We hope families enjoy this new product at their dining tables all year long.”

Calise Bakery Sourdough Bulkie Rolls is $4.49 SRP for a 6-pack of rolls. While wheat is used in all Calise Bakery products, Calise caters to various food allergies and does not use nuts, sesame seeds, dairy, or eggs in the baking facility. Calise is also KVH Kosher. More information about Calise Bakery can be found at calisebakery.com.

Related: No fooling—today is National Sourdough Bread Day