Company: Bimbo Bakeries USA

Website: https://bimbobakehouse.com

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: Foodservice and National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.50

Product Snapshot: With chicken sandwich wars going strong and burger trends running hot, Bimbo Bakehouse, a division of Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. and a proud member of Grupo Bimbo, is getting in the game with a new line of five specialty buns available now to foodservice operators across the U.S. The buns were developed based on the latest menu trends, enabling foodservice establishments to provide their customers with high-quality buns that are the perfect vehicle for popular dishes like crispy chicken sandwiches and flavorful burgers piled high with toppings and sauces.



The new line includes:

Premium Potato Bun: With a rich flavor profile, substantial build and soft texture, potato buns have gained popularity on menus in recent years, according to Datassential Menu Trends & Insider. New Potato Buns from Bimbo Bakehouse are a high-quality carrier with a slightly sweet flavor, which makes them the perfect pairing for chicken sandwiches, BBQ or burgers.

Traditional Brioche Bun: Brioche buns are the fastest growing burger and chicken sandwich carriers, with menu penetration increasing 58 percent and 96 percent, respectively, over the past four years, according to Datassential. The new Traditional Brioche Bun from Bimbo Bakehouse is made with real eggs and butter to deliver a sweet, buttery flavor. Highly versatile, the bun can be used by foodservice operators across all dayparts.

Chipotle Brioche Bun: Chipotle is one of the fastest growing burger flavors on menus, according to Datassential, and the new Chipotle Brioche Bun offers a unique take on the fastest growing sandwich carrier. Sweet brioche bread coupled with smoky chipotle pepper is the perfect accompaniment to spice up burgers and chicken sandwiches.

Everything Pretzel Bun: This traditional Bavarian pretzel bun is full of the popular everything bagel seasoning for a flavorful twist. Swapping out a regular bun for an Everything Pretzel Bun is a great way for foodservice operators to elevate their sandwich menu.

Cuban Bread: In the past year, Cuban sandwiches have increased 15 percent on fast casual restaurant menus. The new Cuban Bread from Bimbo Bakehouse features a crisp crust, soft texture and signature score down the middle to achieve the authentic taste foodservice operators expect with the traditional Cuban sandwich.

In addition to the new bun line for foodservice operators, Bimbo Bakehouse also launched a new product under its Wholesome Harvest brand for retail in-store bakeries. Wholesome Harvest sliced sandwich breads are a favorite among consumers for their fresh flavor, hearty texture, and nutritious whole grain content. The newest launch—Wholesome Harvest Everything Bread—is giving consumers another variety to love. The new offering is available now to retail in-store bakeries across the U.S.

Wholesome Harvest Everything Bread: This flavorful addition to the whole grain bread brand’s portfolio is enrobed in toasted onion, pretzel salt, and poppy and sesame seeds. Wholesome Harvest Everything Bread provides nine grams of nutritious whole grains per serving, is baked without artificial preservatives, flavors, or colors, and is Non-GMO Project Verified. SRP: $4.50.

“Bimbo Bakehouse prides ourselves on our expansive product assortment and ability to customize solutions to meet our customers’ needs. We are thrilled to introduce six new additions to our robust product portfolio,” said Dana Strain, marketing manager at Bimbo Bakehouse. “We know chicken sandwiches, burgers and the ‘everything’ trend are increasingly popular with consumers right now, who are looking for these items on menus. Our new specialty buns and sliced bread will enable our foodservice and in-store bakery partners to capitalize on the latest trends and win with their customers.”

For more information about the new Bimbo Bakehouse specialty bun line up, visit https://bimbobakehouse.com/. For more information about Wholesome Harvest Everything Bread, visit https://www.wholesomeharvestbread.com/.