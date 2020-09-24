Company: Calise Bakery

Website: www.calisebakery.com

Introduced: October 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.29

Product Snapshot: With over 110 years of experience baking the freshest bread and rolls, Calise Bakery is excited to announce its first foray into the breakfast category with its new Brioche Style Cinnamon Chip Texas Toast. Dedicated to the highest quality of authentic Italian baking, Calise has crafted delicious breads and rolls from unique family recipes to enhance any dining experience for more than a century. Founded on the values and standards of “The Calise Way,” Calise’s commitment to quality and excellence has made it a staple throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. With this latest product innovation, Calise brings its signature gourmet brioche style bread to the breakfast table for the entire family to enjoy.

Combining melt-in-your-mouth cinnamon chips with a delectable brioche taste, the freshly baked Brioche Style Cinnamon Chip Texas Toast offers a mouth-watering indulgence that delivers the same high-quality taste Calise fans trust and love. With an unmistakable hearty thickness and bursting with cinnamon flavor, Calise’s Brioche Style Cinnamon Chip Texas Toast is ideal for an elevated French toast recipe, simply scrumptious buttered lightly, and decadently delicious for dessert breads or casseroles, making it a delightful addition to breakfast time or any time of day.

“For four generations, Calise has been known for providing the freshest, best-tasting bread and rolls for lunch and dinner,” said Michael R. Calise, President, Calise Bakery. “Expanding our treasured brioche style bread into breakfast was a natural next step for us, but we took our time to ensure that what we brought to the table was truly different than anything else out there. Our new Brioche Style Cinnamon Chip Texas Toast offers a fresh take on the most important meal of the day, making it the perfect treat for the whole family.”

Calise Bakery Brioche Style Cinnamon Chip Texas Toast is dairy- and egg-free and rolling out at $4.29 MSRP for a 16 oz. package (approximately 13 slices) in grocery stores including Stop & Shop, Big Y, Price Chopper, Target, Shaw’s, Roche Bros, Adam’s, BJ’s Wholesale Clubs, Geissler’s, Adam’s and other fine retailers throughout Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut beginning October 5, 2020.

