Bimbo Bakeries' (Entenmann's) Little Bites Snacks has announced the launch of its all-new, limited-edition flavor: Little Bites Girl Scout Toast-Yay! Muffins. Available now through July at most retailers, the muffins are full of French toast flavor and are made with real ingredients like cinnamon and maple syrup, and no high fructose corn syrup or trans-fat. In addition, the muffins contain only 190 calories per pouch.

"We're thrilled to see our Toast-Yay! cookies inspire a new flavor of Little Bites Muffins!" said Wendy Lou, chief revenue officer of Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA). "The popularity of the Toast Yay! cookies is due to the millions of girls who participate in our Cookie Program, the largest entrepreneurial program for girls."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with a well-loved brand like Girl Scouts that shares similar beliefs to Little Bites in spreading joy and supporting kids," said Lia Arakelian, brand manager for Little Bites Snacks. "By capturing the essence of an iconic Girl Scout Cookie flavor in a delicious bite-sized muffin, we're able to bring our fans a taste first of its kind. We can't wait to see all the ways they enjoy them."

The Girl Scout Cookie Program has helped millions of girls learn new skills, including entrepreneurism, financial literacy and more. For more information, to join or to donate, visit girlscouts.org.

