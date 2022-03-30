Company: Bimbo Bakeries USA

Website: www.littlebites.com

Introduced: March 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.49

Product Snapshot: Welcome back a classic campfire treat turned bite-sized muffin just in time for warm weather activities: Little Bites S’mores Muffins! Baked moist and soft, these golden muffins are perfect for enjoyment as a campfire snack or any activity, at home, or on-the-go.

Available for a limited time, Little Bites S’mores Muffins are made in perfectly portioned pouches for activities or on-the-go snacking. The golden muffins are made with real ingredients including graham flour and milk chocolate, and no high fructose corn syrup.

The muffins will be available for purchase at most major retailers nationwide from March 28–July 24, 2022, with a SRP of $5.49.

For more information on Little Bites snacks, including Little Bites S’mores Muffins, visit www.littlebites.com/moments.

