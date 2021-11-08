Company: Bimbo Bakeries USA
Website: www.littlebites.com
Introduced: November 2021
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $5.29
Product Snapshot: ‘Tis the season to enjoy holiday favorites, and Little Bites snacks is bringing a classic seasonal variety to shelves: Little Bites Butter Cookie Muffins.
Made with real butter, the limited-edition golden muffins are the perfect bite-sized snack to enjoy at home or on-the-go.
Baked moist and golden, Little Bites Butter Cookie Muffins are made with no high fructose corn syrup and no artificial flavors or colors.