Company: Bimbo Bakeries USA

Website: www.littlebites.com

Introduced: November 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.29

Product Snapshot: ‘Tis the season to enjoy holiday favorites, and Little Bites snacks is bringing a classic seasonal variety to shelves: Little Bites Butter Cookie Muffins.

Made with real butter, the limited-edition golden muffins are the perfect bite-sized snack to enjoy at home or on-the-go.

Baked moist and golden, Little Bites Butter Cookie Muffins are made with no high fructose corn syrup and no artificial flavors or colors.







