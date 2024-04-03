Known for its toaster pastries, Kellanova's Pop-Tarts is turning convention on its head and empowering snackers to embrace the crunch with the all-new lineup of Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers. As the first crunchy offering from the brand, Crunchy Poppers are a pop-in-your-mouth twist on Pop-Tarts with a crunchy exterior, plus a filling and a layer of frosting and sprinkles with every bite.

Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers are available in two varieties: Frosted Strawberry Crunch and Frosted Brownie Crunch.

"For over 60 years, Pop-Tarts fans have included our iconic toaster pastries into their morning routines, and we wanted to give our fans even more occasions to enjoy the brand… just with a little more crunch," said Heidi Ray, senior director of marketing, Pop-Tarts. "In a sea of salty snack offerings, Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers are the ultimate munching experience to satisfy our fans' sweet and crunchy cravings, anytime and anywhere.

Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers will begin hitting shelves at retailers nationwide this month for an SRP of $3.99 per 5-count box and $6.59 per 10-count box.

