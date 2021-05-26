Company: Kellogg Co.

Website: kelloggs.com

Introduced: May 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.89-$3.68

Product Snapshot: Psst! Pop-Tarts has a secret to share—eventually. Pop-Tarts has announced the release of its very first mystery flavor, complete with a chance to win big.

Meet Pop-Tarts Mister E: world class investigator and title character on the new Mister E Pop-Tarts box. Here's the story: A masked culprit popped into the Pop-Tarts factory and created a mysterious, delicious new flavor. Don't worry, Mister E is on the case. And what's a mystery without some sleuthing and a little friendly competition? Pop-Tarts is inviting fans to join Mister E by sharing their best flavor guesses for a chance to win prizes.

To enter for a chance to win, fans should scan the QR code on a box of Mister E Pop-Tarts to visit the sweepstakes entry site. After taking a bite, fans can join Mister E in AR to find clues to help solve the mystery and then submit a flavor guess through the website. Prizes include gaming consoles, Pop-Tarts Hoodies and Pop-Tarts Embroidered Hats. Fans should get their guesses in quickly, because once all the clues are found and guesses are in, the flavor will be revealed via the Pop-Tarts social channels and prizes will be claimed. See here for the official sweepstakes rules including all methods of entry.

The SRP for the 8-count package is $2.89, and the SRP for the 16-count package is $3.68.

Beginning this month, Pop-Tarts Mister E will be available at retail stores nationwide in both 8-count and 16-count boxes. For more information and to stay in the know on all things Pop-Tarts, follow Pop-Tarts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.