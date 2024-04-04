Butter Buds Inc. has launched a new ingredient solution that helps food manufacturers achieve a clean and simple label with a delicious, real cheddar taste consumers will love. Cheese Buds Simple Cheddar Cheese Concentrate makes it possible to increase overall cheddar cheese flavor with very low inclusion levels to deliver a natural, indulgent cheddar taste without the need to declare as “flavor” or “natural flavor” for a cleaner label. Now manufacturers have a cost-effective way to deliver gourmet taste and cost savings in a variety of applications, including sauces, seasoning, soups and baked goods.

According to Innova Market Insights Global Trends in Clean Label, consumers have a growing interest in clean label food and beverage products, with more than two in three consumers globally saying they are somewhat influenced by clean labels. Cheese Buds Simple Cheddar Cheese Concentrate helps manufacturers say goodbye to flavors on the label while keeping a great-tasting product.

Additionally, the International Food Information Council, 2023 Food & Health survey shows that 91% of Americans have noticed an overall increase in cost of foods and beverages and 72% describe this increase as “major.” Manufacturers are seeking out cost optimization opportunities to reduce costs and help consumers’ budgets as their evolving purchasing habits lean towards lower priced options.

“With today’s economic challenges, manufacturers are pressured to provide great-tasting food products while not breaking the bank,” said Michael Ivey, national sales director, Butter Buds Inc. “Cheese Buds Simple Cheddar Cheese Concentrate delivers on both and provides cost optimization opportunities, allowing formulators to maintain true, natural taste at very low inclusion levels, which can reduce cheese usage and lower costs and overall fat content. This concentrated dairy ingredient is a powder, so it is also very easy to use and incorporate into existing formulas, delivering natural cheddar cheese notes in a variety of applications.”

In addition to a clean label, Cheese Buds Simple Cheddar Cheese Concentrate offers a variety of certifications to meet consumers' diets and lifestyle choices, including GMO-free, Kosher, Halal, gluten-free, and vegetarian options.

“Delivering natural cheddar cheese flavor has never been easier, cleaner or more cost effective,” added Ivey. “And with the guidance and formulation expertise offered by Butter Buds, we’ll help determine ideal usage levels to perfect your products. Our incredibly talented food scientists and product development specialists are dedicated to helping manufacturers serve up deliciously cheesy products that today’s consumer will crave.”

Committed to innovation, excellent customer service, and quality ingredients, Butter Buds is always working on something new with their customers at their state-of-the-art production facility in Racine, Wisconsin.

To request a sample of Cheese Buds Simple Cheddar Cheese Concentrate or learn more about Butter Buds’ full range of concentrated dairy, non-dairy ingredients, and specialty flavors, visit bbuds.com/food-ingredients.