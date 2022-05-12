Butter Buds Inc. recently released a new video highlighting the team’s application experts at work helping food manufacturers overcome formulation challenges. The team shares insight into new food innovations made possible as Butter Buds continues to push the boundaries of flavor technology, with clean-label, organic, and dairy alternative solutions for today’s marketplace.

“In order for us to compete in today’s challenging marketplace we must provide value and formulation solutions for our customers,” said Michael Ivey, national sales director, Butter Buds Inc. “We work hard to ensure our products are delivered on-time while remaining flexible to customers’ needs. We pride ourselves on the expertise our formulations team brings to the table. The investment in our new state-of-the-art lab and test kitchen facility really helps our customers stay ahead of the competition with a consistent flow of new ideas and innovations.”

The Butter Buds video also highlights the history of the company and its evolution into a label-friendly butter and cheese flavor solutions provider. “The original idea was to create a substitute for butter, that replicated the function of butter but in a concentrated form,” said Ivey. “Real dairy has multiple sensations, so you get the richness, fattiness and sweetness and flavor of the butter. Our products emulate natural butter compared to working with a flavor house where you get more of just that top note. Our experts know how to ask the right questions when working with our customers, making sure we really understand what you are trying to achieve, finding out what is the matrix of the product that we are looking at so that we can quickly solve the issue and get products to market quickly.”

Butter Buds helps customers stay ahead of the competition, delivering:

R&D and applications expertise - Highly trained R&D scientists and experienced food technologists utilize a new 8,000 sq. ft. applications lab

Speed of implementation - Prompt sampling process and quick turnaround time

Efficacy - High-impact products with low cost-of-use and usage rates, consistent and reliable supply

Documented adherence to labeling standards - Guidance from a dedicated regulations team with a thorough understanding of requirements and processes

Responsive customer service-Questions answered swiftly and competently

“Our team lives and breathes food science, nutrition, sensory analysis and product development,” said Ivey. “With our new, state-of-the-art lab and test kitchen facility—along with our experts decades of experience—our dairy, non-dairy/dairy alternative and specialty products deliver better and bolder flavor with a cleaner label to excite consumers and drive sales.”

To watch the new video, click here.

To learn more about Butter Buds concentrated dairy ingredients and specialty flavors, visit https://www.bbuds.com/food-ingredients.



