Butter Buds Inc. recently released a new ingredient solution offering food and beverage formulators the same great taste and texture of butter—but without the dairy allergen. Butter Buds Non-Dairy 32X serves up the same well-rounded butter flavor with medium-strong salted butter middle notes as Butter Buds 32X and is ideal for a variety of foods.

According to Mintel’s U.S. 2022 Trending Flavors and Ingredients in Dairy report, more than half (57%) of American adults now consume dairy alternatives as part of their diet. Health consciousness, growing lactose intolerance, and the preference for vegan diets have all contributed to the popularity of dairy alternatives. Younger shoppers are also more likely to make dairy alternative purchases and are also interested in new and innovative products in this category.

“Our latest flavor solution, Butter Buds Non-Dairy 32X, makes it possible to deliver the rich, creamy flavors of butter and cream, now in a vegan option,” said Michael Ivey, national sales director, Butter Buds Inc. “This is an exciting flavor sensation that makes it possible for manufacturers to create satisfying and craveable non-dairy foods, without the risk of exposure to dairy allergens. It is also water soluble, so it’s very easy to integrate into existing formulations. Now manufacturers can keep the satisfying mouthfeel, creamy texture and buttery flavor that consumers want, without worrying about the dairy allergen.”

Butter Buds Non-Dairy 32X incorporates sunflower oil in combination with other natural flavors to mimic the characteristics found in dairy fat to deliver medium-strong salted butter middle notes with buttery and savory base notes, for maximum flavor impact. Having Butter Buds’ ingredient solutions in the matrix can often help formulators lower usage rates of other more costly ingredients to help to control costs. Butter Buds Non-Dairy 32X is also shelf stable to minimize food storage refrigeration concerns and logistics costs, and is easy-to-use in manufacturing for a wide range of applications.

“Our incredibly talented and experienced food scientists and product development specialists use our state-of-art production facility in Racine, Wisconsin, and our legacy of innovation to ensure our customers avoid common pitfalls and avoid off-flavors or unusual texture,” added Ivey. “This helps our customers achieve successful on-trend non-dairy products that consumers will love. We are also very proud to have recently passed the 2023 RSPO (Responsibly Sourced Palm Oil) audit with no deficiencies, so that customers can be assured that we meet sustainability requirements. At Butter Buds, we serve up issue-free service and reliability that our customers can count on.”

Request a sample of Butter Buds Non-Dairy 32X here. To learn more about Butter Buds concentrated dairy, non-dairy ingredients and specialty flavors, visit bbuds.com/food-ingredients.