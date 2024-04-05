Our Fun Friday this week started with Sour Patch Kids, which is seeking HBCU students "who inspire transformative change" to apply for it's 4th Annual Mischief for Change Scholarship.

The Mischief for Change scholarship is now live for the 2024-2025 academic year. Funded by the Sour Patch Kids brand in partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), current or prospective students at Historically Black College and Universities (HBCUs) can apply for one of 10 Mischief for Change scholarships.

The Sour Patch Kids brand has committed $1 million in scholarships over five years for eligible students attending HBCUs. Through the first three years, the program awarded scholarship funds to 31 students: future changemakers who demonstrated how they will uplift communities and challenge the norm to transform the world.

To qualify, applicants must:

be enrolled full-time as an undergraduate freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior at a TMCF member-school during the 2024–2025 academic school year.

have a current cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher.

have the 2024–2025 FAFSA on file at your selected university/college by the time of selection.

be able to demonstrate a financial need.

be a U.S. Citizen or legal permanent resident with a valid permanent resident card or passport stamped I-551.

The Mischief for Change application deadline is May 17, at 11:59 PM EST.

Velveeta releases limited-edition gold hair dye

Velveeta, known for encouraging fans to live a life of unapologetic pleasure, is launching its very first hair dye: Velveeta Gold. Inspired by the unmistakable yellow hue of Velveeta, the limited-edition, semi-permanent hair dye isn't just a change in hair color, but a declaration of a bold and confident attitude, per the brand.

To launch Velveeta Gold, the brand tapped the queen of self-expression and unapologetic boldness: Julia Fox. Julia debuted her bold new hair for the first-time courtside at this past Sunday’s basketball game in NYC. Fox is a trendsetter that bucks convention in favor of her own intuition, embodying the brand essence and La Dolce Velveeta mindset.

Velveeta Gold semi-permanent hair dye comes in a four-ounce jar, which is enough to cover a head of short hair. For best results, apply thoroughly and evenly to dry hair and allow the product to process for twenty minutes before using a mild shampoo to rinse until water runs clear. Starting today, the hair dye will be available on Amazon.com for $7.50, the price of a Velveeta cheese loaf, while supplies last.

Planters brand searches for next class of "Peanutters"

If you’ve ever dreamed of traveling the country with Mr. Peanut aboard his world-famous Nutmobile, listen up. The makers of the Planters brand have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to offer.

The Planters brand team is in search of three team members—affectionately known as Peanutters—to chauffeur Mr. Peanut across America. They’ll travel in the one-of-a-kind, 26-foot-long Nutmobile, bringing joy and plenty of nuts to fans of the brand at celebrations and festivals throughout the nation. Any fun, creative and carefree people in search of life’s next nutty adventure are invited to apply.

The Peanutter position is a full-time, paid, one-year job opportunity from June 2024 to June 2025. Responsibilities and highlights include:

Representing the Planters brand in media interviews and appearances with local radio, TV, and digital publications. The Nutmobile is a rolling public relations firm on wheels that garners millions of media and social impressions each year.

Entertaining fans across the country at local community events.

Engaging with consumers: ensuring everyone has a nutty time and a positive brand experience with the Nutmobile and Mr. Peanut

Volunteering and giving back to local communities.

For those who would “go nuts” to be included in the newest class of Peanutters, see if you met the following criteria:

College graduate with a bachelor’s degree, preferably in communications, marketing, advertising, public relations, or a related field.

Desire to travel, an appetite for adventure, and proficiency in nut-related puns is a must.

A resume, cover letter, and short video describing why you would make the perfect Peanutter submitted by April 14.

For more information on how to submit your Peanutter application, visit BeAPeanutter.com and learn more about this “can-nut-miss” job opportunity.

Frito-Lay, Hasbro partner for new "flavor-filled" campaign

Frito-Lay Variety Packs has teamed up with leading toy and game company Hasbro to show families how Frito-Lay snacks can add more joy to their snacking occasions and bring everyone together. As two brands dedicated to inspiring fun each day, Frito-Lay Variety Packs' and Hasbro's new campaign bring its iconic snacks and gaming experiences to life like never before and offers families a chance to win a $1,000 game chest.

Now airing on TV, digital, and social media platforms, the campaign includes four spots. They follow families and friends as they enjoy Frito-Lay Variety Packs throughout their day while becoming immersed in a vibrant, life-sized world of popular Hasbro games including The Game of Life, Chutes and Ladders, Hungry Hungry Hippos, and Connect 4.

To join in on the fun, families can find limited-edition Frito-Lay Variety Packs featuring popular Hasbro board games in stores nationwide now. The packs also feature a QR code to access a new interactive web game that allows players to explore an animated world inspired by both brands.

To play Frito-Lay Variety Packs' game, participants will need to scan the QR code inside the box and they'll choose an environment to open the virtual gameboard. Players can move through the game in a car inspired by The Game of Life, collecting Frito-Lay snacks and looking for potential shortcuts to the finish line along the way.

Beginning now through May 19, players will have the chance to win a game chest worth $1,000 daily that includes Frito-Lay snacks, Hasbro games and more.

For more information on how to play and win, visit fritolayvarietypacks.com/hasbro.

Pickleball partnerships

Clif Bar has become the Official Energy Bar of the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA Tour), the nation’s premier professional and amateur pickleball tour.

CLIF BAR’s partnership with the PPA Tour is part of the brand’s ongoing commitment to fueling access to sports and the outdoors. The announcement comes as pickleball continues its meteoric rise as the fastest-growing sport in America, attracting players of all ages, backgrounds, and skill levels. The sport has grown by more than 200% in just three years, according to data from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, and has also contributed to robust participation in other racquet sports to get more people moving nationwide.

Through the partnership with the PPA, CLIF will fuel players and spectators at all PPA Tour professional and amateur pickleball events, which host nearly 40,000 players and more than 255,000 spectators at competitions across the country. The PPA Tour and CLIF will also co-host a giveaway on their Instagram channels for a chance to win pickleball paddles, CLIF products, and additional swag. Fans can learn how to participate by following the PPA and CLIF on their Instagram channels.

In addition, Hershey's Fulfil brand announced it will be teaming up with the Association of Pickleball Players (APP) as the official protein bar of the 2024 APP Tour. Through the partnership, all those participating in the tour, including pickleball fans and even referees, have the opportunity to fuel up with Fulfil's 15 grams of protein in every bar.

From April 3 to July 19, Fulfil will bring its eye-catching truck to APP Tour stops across the U.S. Featuring a pickleball skills challenge, photo booth, pickleball swag, and of course, free Fulfil bars, the truck will up pickleball fans' paddle skills and protein game. Truck stops, as part of the larger 2024 APP Tour, include:

April 3–7: Delray Beach, FL

May 7–12: Cincinnati

May 21–26: New York City

July 3–7: Southern California

In addition to the truck stops, FULFIL has launched a creative campaign around the partnership called, "It's a Candy Protein Bar," with ads airing on major sports networks throughout the APP Tour season. The campaign will also have full paid media and organic social support.

Pizza for procrastinators: H&R Block partners with Domino's to incentivize last-minute tax filers to finish returns by Apirl 10



The number of tax filers that wait until April 15 to file their taxes is surprisingly high according to H&R Block and IRS data. This year, H&R Block is helping last-minute filers lower their stress level and experience the joy of completing an important task five days ahead of the filing deadline. New clients who file in-person or virtually with an H&R Block tax pro by April 10th will receive $10 in free food at Domino's.