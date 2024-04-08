Crisp Power high-protein pretzels are now available in the U.S. The snacks reportedly contain only 6g of carbs and up to 28g of plant-based protein per 1.7oz pack (about 56% of the USDA’s recommended daily protein intake).

"We are excited for wellness enthusiasts in search of high-protein, low-carb options to discover Crisp Power,” says Gilad Zilberberg, founder and CEO. “After years of perfecting our recipe, we're thrilled to present a crunchy snack with the flavor of an everything bagel and the crunchy texture of a satisfying pretzel."

Created from a distinctive blend of proteins originated from grains and legumes, the protein-packed pretzel (according to the producer) contains all the essential amino acids vital for health and muscle development. With high bioavailability, it has earned FDA recognition as a "Good source of protein" in the diet.



Additionally, the pretzels are baked, sugar-free, high in fibers (36% of DV per pack), and free from artificial colors or flavors. According to the company, the recipes are suitable for athletes, vegans, those following a keto lifestyle, individuals with diabetes, and wellness enthusiasts.

The company reports the brand aims to stand out as a beacon of health and flavor, challenging the norms of the snack aisle and offering a nutritious alternative. Crisp Power pretzels hit Amazon in March; they are scheduled to be available at wholesale stores later in 2024.

