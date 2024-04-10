In celebration of the "munchiest day of the year," Insomnia Cookies is creating limited-edition menu items for its community of Insomniacs who may be hungrier than usual on April 20. With never-before-tasted sweet treats, the late-night bakery’s contribution to the annual holiday is as sweet (and spicy) as ever.

The lineup includes a new Strawberry Cornbread Filled Deluxe cookie with Mike’s Hot Honey, which combines sweetness and spice. The dairy-free, vegan-friendly cookie is plant-based, filled with strawberry jam, and served with a side packet of Mike's Hot Honey to drizzle right on top for heat.

In addition, to satisfy those late-night munchies, Insomnia Cookies is introducing a first-of-its-kind menu item, Walking Cookie Tacos, with twelve Mini Chocolate Chunk cookies piled high and baked with a sweet drizzle and topping of choice.

The new items will be available at bakeries nationwide in-store and for local delivery until April 22 or while supplies last. Price and availability vary by location.

Insomniacs looking to get baked (goods) can score a free classic cookie with a $5 purchase in-store when they show the Insomnia Cookies App or online with any in-app delivery all weekend long from Friday, April 19 through Sunday, April 21.

