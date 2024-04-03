Just in time for the solar eclipse on April 8, Insomnia Cookies is bringing back its fan-favorite, limited-edition Moon Cookie Cakes that will leave Insomniacs feeling "out-of-this-world." Consumers can ahead for their eclipse viewing parties to delight their guests with the "blindingly good" treat, available for a limited time only today through April 8.

The Moon Cookie Cake is a crescent-shaped cake made with two Classic cookie flavors, and can serve up to eight people.

In addition, to celebrate the celestial event, on Monday, April 8, the late-night bakery is treating cookie lovers to one free Classic cookie with a $5 purchase in-store or online.

