Newman's Own, Inc., the food and beverage company founded by late actor, racecar driver, and philanthropist Paul Newman that gives away 100% of profits to help kids, has launched new frozen pizza products.

Newman's Own is unveiling a new line of thick crust, frozen Sourdough Pizzas made with premium ingredients and no artificial flavors. The flavors include Uncured Pepperoni & Ricotta, Meatball, and Five Cheese, baked in a brick oven for a reportedly airy, yet crispy texture.

In addition, the brand has expanded its line of Stone-Fired Crust Pizzas imported from Italy with two new additions, including an Italian Salami and Roasted Garlic & Mushroom Pizza, made with no artificial preservatives, on a stone-fired crust.

"Newman's Own continues to raise the bar with unique and innovative products that are not only delicious, but also help make a difference for kids facing adversity," said Nicole Malcolm-Manyara, chief marketing officer of Newman's Own. "We are excited to introduce a new line of frozen pizzas and expand our existing lines of frozen pizzas and salad dressing to include six great tasting new products with the same great mission."

As with all Newman's Own products, 100% of profits from the sale of these new products goes toward helping nourish and transform the lives of kids facing adversity.

Newman's Own continues to make an impact on helping kids and is adding five new grantee partner stories of impact in the Indigenous food justice space on the back of its packaging. Three of these stories can be found on three of the new products' packaging, including Stone-Fired Crust Italian Salami Pizza, Stone-Fired Crust Roasted Garlic & Mushroom Pizza, and Sourdough Crust Meatball Pizza.

Newman's Own pizzas are available at retailers nationwide for an SRP of $8.69. Varieties of the new Stone-Fired Crust and Sourdough Crust pizzas are available at Kroger, Publix, Shop Rite, Stop & Shop, The Giant Company, and Hannaford.

