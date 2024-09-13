Did you know that Tuesday, September 17 is National Beignet Day? Today's Fun Friday starts off with the National Day Archives granting a National Day Proclamation to the sweet treat.

Two decades ago, third generation New Orleanian Ralph Brennan took deep pride in this hometown confection and rose to the occasion to export the treat, naming one of his restaurants "Beignets Expressed" in Downtown Disney, Anaheim, CA. The National Day Archives has granted National Beignet Day, in perpetuity, on September 17, to Beignets Expressed and Ralph Brennan.

Revelry begins early at 8 am PST on September 17 with a special giveaway of a free beignet and commemorative button to the first 250 guests who attend the celebration at Beignets Expressed. A limited edition of 250 National Beignet Day Pins will also be available for purchase. The “Glaze flavor of the Month” makes its debut with the Orange Creamsicle: Orange Cream-flavored Icing topped with Orange Boba “Popping Pearls." The festivities continue throughout the day with the announcement of a new surprise Beignet flavor at 4 pm CST on Instagram, at @BeignetsExpressed. Steps away, Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio will join in with a savory offering, the Crab & Corn Beignet, served with Cajun Tartar Sauce and a housemade Pepper Jelly.

The word beignet [pronounced Ben – YAY] comes from the early Celtic word "bigne," meaning to "raise." These signature indulgent beignets became ever so popular in New Orleans during the 18th century with the migration of the French to the Crescent City. The confection, originally from New Orleans, are fried, puffed pieces of yeast dough, usually about 2-inches in diameter or a 2-inch square. After being crisped to a golden brown (the precise time and temperature are a trade secret) they are customarily sprinkled with powdered sugar, sugar, and more sugar.





Newman's Own reveals National Generosity Index: LA residents, Swifties among the most generous

Newman’s Own, Inc. today unveiled the results of its Generosity Index, a unique social experiment that measured generosity across the nation through a “Pay What You Want” pizza truck tour. The findings revealed that residents of Los Angeles and Taylor Swift fans, known as Swifties, are some of the most generous people in the country. This initiative not only provided insights into American generosity but also furthered the Newman’s Own mission, since 100% of the tour’s proceeds were donated to help children facing adversity through the Newman’s Own Foundation.

As the truck traveled to other major markets, it became evident that Los Angeles residents led the way nationally in generosity, spending an average of $5.54 per slice. This unexpected outcome highlighted the city’s strong sense of community and willingness to contribute to causes that make a difference in the lives of vulnerable children.

In addition to geographical insights, the tour provided data on consumer generosity linked to their pop culture preferences. Among fans of Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and BTS, Swifties emerged as the most generous, spending an average of $1 more per slice than "Livies." This finding is consistent with Taylor Swift’s well-known charitable efforts and her fans' dedication to giving back.

Sports rivalries also played a role in the generosity data. Yankees fans outspent Red Sox fans by 46% at the Newman’s Own pizza trucks parked outside the games, while University of Michigan fans were 50% more generous than Ohio State fans on average.

Interestingly, data showed that age and disposable income had little impact on generosity. Baby Boomers and Generation X paid roughly the same amount per slice ($3.34/slice), despite Gen X having nearly 50% more disposable income. Similarly, Millennials and Gen Z donated $2.75/slice and $2.61/slice respectively, with Millennials having almost 2x the disposable income of their Gen Z counterparts.

For more information about Newman’s Own, Inc. and the Newman’s Own Generosity Index, visit generosityindex.com.

Insomnia Cookies claims "National PJ Party NIght" for its 6th Annual Celebration

Insomnia Cookies is officially introducing National PJ Party Night, which will take place on the third Tuesday in September each calendar year, in celebration of its sixth annual PJ Party.

On Tuesday, September 17, Insomniacs living near each of Insomnia's 300+ bakeries across the U.S. and Canada are invited to their local store dressed in their favorite PJs. The late-night bakery hosts the PJ Party at each store every year in the fall as a way to connect with customers worldwide. This year, its most loyal Insomniacs can celebrate late into the night with free cookies, giveaways, and temporary tattoos that will offer attendees an exclusive promo code.

To celebrate the event, the bakery is offering its most loyal Insomniacs (Insomnia Rewards members) a free classic cookie for rewards members wearing their PJs that scan their Insomnia Rewards barcodes in-store (no purchase necessary). Plus, $10 Classic 6-Packs for rewards members, $18 Classic 12-packs, and the first 25 customers in line will get an official PJ party t-shirt and Insomnia Cookies promo code temporary tattoo, while supplies last. Insomniacs visibly wearing the temporary PJ Party 2024 tattoo on their skin in-store from 9/18-9/30 will receive 1 FREE Classic cookie with any in-store purchase. Limit 1 use per customer per day during the promotional period.

Each Insomnia Cookies bakery will offer giveaways, exclusive swag, and other sweet surprises. To make the night even sweeter, Insomnia Cookies will be surprising PJ Party attendees with $100 gift cards on social media throughout the night. Cookie lovers who post on Instagram or TikTok from PJ Party and tag @insomniacookies will be entered for a chance to be one of ten randomly selected $100 gift card winners who will be notified throughout the evening via Direct Message.

Pepsi debuts "Pepsi Chase Cars" creative stunt, gives away thousands of free pizzas

Pepsi announced a new campaign that celebrates how Pepsi makes your food taste better. Its "Pepsi Chase Cars" stunt is a humorous take on the classic pizza delivery with a twist, reminding all pizza lovers that their next pie should be chased with a Pepsi.

To coincide with this stunt content, Pepsi is offering tens of thousands of pizzas to fans who choose to “chase their pizza” with a Pepsi. Friday’s account for almost half of all weekly pizza deliveries, so today, September 13, pizza lovers who purchase Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Diet Pepsi, or Pepsi Wild Cherry in 2L or 20-oz. bottles will have the chance to score a free pizza with minimum order amount when ordering via DoorDash.

The promotion will take place Sept. 13 from 4–10 pm ET, while supplies last. Participating DoorDash eateries include:

Little Caesars – With minimum order amount of $30 including a 2L or 20-oz. bottle of Pepsi

Papa Johns – With minimum order amount of $40 including a 2L or 20-oz. bottle of Pepsi

Pizza Hut – With minimum order amount of $40 including a 2L or 20-oz. bottle of Pepsi

Marco’s Pizza –With minimum order amount of $45 including a 2L or 20-oz. bottle of Pepsi

Fans can check out the humorous “Pepsi Chase Cars” stunt in action on the Pepsi YouTube channel here.

