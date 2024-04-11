Ghost, a lifestyle brand of sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements, and apparel, is entering the food category with a high-protein cereal line that was built in partnership with General Mills cereal gurus.

Ghost Protein Cereal in Marshmallow flavor includes General Mills' Lucky Charms marshmallows, and has 17 grams of protein per serving. Ghost Protein Cereal in Peanut Butter flavor includes 18 grams of protein and 6 grams of sugar per serving.

“Functional foods are an obvious and long-awaited extension of our brand, and there couldn't be anything more authentically Ghost than launching our own better-for-you protein cereal,” says Dan Lourenco, co-founder and CEO of Ghost. Cereal has been a part of the Ghost DNA since inception. From our very first YouTube videos to the Ghost 'Cereal Milk' protein flavors we launched, this moment has been a long time coming. Who you go to battle with is everything, and it's a privilege to work with one of the legends in the cereal game, General Mills, on this exciting product.”

“It’s no secret that consumers are looking for more protein choices these days and the Ghost team has a reputation for disrupting the performance nutrition space with flavors that go beyond the basic chocolate or vanilla,” says Nicole Ayers, cereal business unit director, General Mills. “As we look to meet consumer needs in a variety of ways across our portfolio, we’re excited to combine our category-leading expertise with the strength of Ghost's brand to bring their passionate consumers an offering in the cereal aisle.”

Limited quantities of Ghost Protein Cereal are now available exclusively online at GhostLifestyle.com and will begin to arrive at mass retailers and grocers nationwide later this month, with a suggested retail price of $9.99.

