Kellogg's Special K recently added three new cereals to the Special K family: Kellogg's Special K Oat Crunch Honey, Kellogg's Special K High Protein, and Kellogg's Special K Zero.

Kellogg's Special K Oat Crunch Honey combines multigrain honey-flavored flakes and crispy vanilla-oat clusters for a multidimensional texture and subtly sweet taste.

Kellogg's Special K High Protein in a Chocolate Almond flavor boasts the brand's highest protein offering ever. Packed with 20g protein per serving, real almonds, and chocolate, Special K created this flavor with both plant-based protein fans and chocolate-lovers in mind. It also offers a good source of fiber and excellent source of seven vitamins and minerals.

Inspired by cereal-lovers with sugar-related dietary requirements, Kellogg's Special K Zero added cinnamon to its cereal puffs. A first of its kind food format for the brand, this innovation contains zero grams sugar, boasts 18 grams of plant-based protein with only 2 net carbs, and is even keto-friendly.

"We know Special K fans trust us to deliver delicious food packed with flavor. We also know food moods are constantly changing, so we are thrilled to bring even more variety to the Special K line-up that'll meet whatever cravings or needs we all have," said Sadie Garcia, brand director at Kellogg Company. "With tasty new benefits like top-notch crunchy texture, our first-ever zero grams sugar cereal and our highest protein offering yet, you're sure to find something to satisfy your every need."

Find Kellogg's Special K Oat Crunch Honey, Kellogg's Special K High Protein, and Kellogg's Special K Zero at retailers nationwide starting in December:

Kellogg's Special K Oat Crunch Honey for a suggested retail price of $4.99 for a 13.5-oz. box and $5.99 for a 20.2-oz. box

Kellogg's Special K High Protein for a suggested retail price of $7.49 for a 12.4-oz. box and $8.49 for a 15.5-oz. box

Kellogg's Special K Zero for a suggested retail price of $7.49 for a 6.3-oz. box and $8.49 for a 7.7-oz. box

For more information on all things Special K and for the full details on these products' nutritional offerings, check out SpecialK.com.