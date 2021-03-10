Company: HighKey

Website: www.highkey.com

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $9.99

Product Snapshot: HighKey has a cereal-ously exciting announcement! Having made a splash into the cereal aisle last year, HighKey is expanding its product line to introduce Plant-Based Protein Cereal, which has the highest protein content on the market in the plant-based cereal category. Whether you follow a plant-based diet or no diet at all, consumers will be going COCOA for the brand’s newest breakfast offering.

Turn on those Saturday cartoons and munch on a bowl of crunchy cereal that packs plant-y of flavor without the added sugar. In addition to being vegan-friendly and low carb, HighKey’s new cereal is gluten-free and keto-friendly, just like the brand’s other products. Their newest offerings are the lowest net-carb plant-based cereal on the market and are available in four flavors reminiscent of childhood favorites, including Cocoa, Fruity, and Frosted.

“Our Protein Cereal has been a hit with consumers. Featuring nostalgic games on the box and classic flavors, we knew that the next step would be to make a plant-based version,” said Aditya Patel, co-founder of HighKey. “We’re on a mission to change the way people eat and want to deliver as many low-carb alternatives as possible that taste just as great as the original. Plant-based, low-carb, and low-sugar diets aren’t mutually exclusive. Our plant-based friends can have FOMO NO MO’ with our delicious cereals that have 16 grams of protein and no added sugar.”

HighKey’s plant-based cereals are made with 16 grams of plant-based protein, no added sugar, and have only 4 grams of net carbs per serving.

Plant-Based Protein Cereal has an MSRP of $9.99 per 10 oz box and will be available for purchase on HighKey’s website and Amazon this month. For more information on HighKey, visit www.highkey.com.