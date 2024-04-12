This week's Fun Friday starts with a mashup of two New Orleans classics: beignets, and burgers.

Merging Louisiana’s rich culinary heritage with the electrifying spirit of college basketball, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux is introducing its sweet new Beignet Cheeseburger Sliders. This latest menu innovation is set to capture the hearts and palates of sports fans and food enthusiasts alike, starting May 6.

The new Beignet Cheeseburger Sliders are a culinary homage to Louisiana’s rich flavors, featuring juicy, hand-pattied burgers and crispy bacon encased in light, sweet beignets, served with a side of sweet potato fries.

Fans looking to get a jump on the new Beignet Cheeseburger Sliders' official release on May 6 can head into Walk-On’s right now for our its Cheeseburger Sliders and renowned Beignet Bites.

Tony the Tiger Crocs

Kellogg's Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam are teaming up with Crocs to drop two limited-edition shoes to celebrate Tony and Toucan Sam’s legendary status at the breakfast table and beyond.

Exclusive Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and Kellogg’s Froot Loops Crocs cereal boxes are now available at select retailers nationwide. In addition, consumers can redeem a free, limited edition Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and Kellogg’s Froot Loops Jibbitz charms with the purchase of an exclusive Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and Kellogg’s Froot Loops Crocs cereal box. Simply snap a picture of the receipt with the qualifying purchase, scan the QR code, or upload to FreeCharmOffer.com.

The Crocs collection has two shoes: Frosted Flakes Cozzzy Sandal, featuring fuzzy terry cloth lining and tiger stripes, and Froot Loops Classic Clog, complete with colorful stripes and a toucan wing heel strap.

Consumers can check out Crocs.com to sign up to be the first to know when their iconic kicks become available for purchase in June.

Pepperidge Farm survey reveals where Americans stand on grilled cheese debates

Pepperidge Farm is celebrating National Grilled Cheese Month by inviting consumers to "Have A Little Taste" and hold their grilled cheese sandwiches to a higher standard with Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Hearty White Bread. In honor of the month-long homage to grilled cheese, Pepperidge Farm is unveiling new data to settle some of the hottest debates about America's favorite toasted sandwich.

The average American adult eats 36 grilled cheese sandwiches each year, and the debate on how to make the best grilled cheese rages on among consumers. From cheese and bread choices to optimal cooking methods and condiments, Americans are passionate about their grilled cheese preferences. The Pepperidge Farm Grilled Cheese Survey reveals what America agrees on and where opinions are split, and it all starts with the bread.

White bread is America's top choice. 57% opt for white, trailed by sourdough (24%) and wheat (23%).

Most grilled cheese makers are crafting sandwiches with butter (70%) but there's no shortage of buzz about using mayo, as 20% prefer it.

When it comes to the most important quality of cheese, 54% say the cheese needs to be gooey!

Conversation may be heated about what to use to cook a grilled cheese, but a simple pan remains the top choice for Americans at 60%, followed by a cast iron skillet (34%), toaster oven (12%), and panini press (11%). Air fryers come in fifth place with 9%.

America is divided on the way to cut the sandwich. 52% cut diagonally in half, while 21% cut vertically in half. Surprisingly, 10% cut horizontally in half and 17% don't cut it at all.

Emmy-award winning actress Hannah Waddingham also weighed in on the debate. The star, who is seen enjoying a grilled cheese (or "cheese toastie" as the English would say) in the brand's "Have a Little Taste" campaign, shared that she makes her grilled cheese with Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Hearty White and cheddar cooked in a pan with butter and cut diagonally for a delicious late morning snack.

Most Americans prefer thick sliced bread over thin (43% vs. 33%). They also look for bread that toasts well (57%), has a crispy outside (51%), and holds together ingredients without falling apart (39%).

Wow Bao launches on Roblox

Wow Bao is once again breaking barriers with a full integration of its Hot Buns Club rewards program in the metaverse. U.S.-based Roblox players who visit Wow Bao’s virtual experience, Dim Sum Palace, search for clues to unlock a free Bao-themed head UGC accessory, free Wow Bao product, and a chance to win Wow Bao for a year.

The digital and physical worlds collide in this campaign. After Roblox players join the Hot Buns Club to claim the limited-supply UGC items, they will receive a link via email for a free box of Wow Bao at their local grocer and be enrolled for a chance to win free bao for a year. Additionally, as a member of the Hot Buns Club they are eligible for exclusive rewards and benefits.

How It works:

Upon entering the steamy, exclusive experience, players will be greeted by a DJ spinning beats and a dancefloor that is pumping with NPC’s (non-playable characters). Signature Wow Bao paraphernalia is found throughout the club and guests can continue through mysterious doors and hallways into the Steam lounge, Momo’s restaurant, and hidden Hot Buns Club speakeasy. The free avatar item is hidden within the club, and players can uncover clues throughout as to how to claim the limited edition bao head accessory. Once in the experience, the DJ, head chef, and Wow Bao branded vending machines all hold hints on how to gain access to the free accessory and bao offer. Upon visiting hbc.wowbao.com, they will be prompted to sign up (or sign in) to the Hot Buns Club rewards program, connect their Roblox account. Once completed, users will head back to Roblox to claim the item. Players who have claimed their free UGC bao head accessory, will be entered to win free Wow Bao for a year and receive a free box of Wow Bao. As newly minted VIP members of the Hot Buns Club, they will earn exclusive benefits and a one-of-a-kind digital CollectaBao. Beyond the initial launch, Wow Bao has plans for continued updates to the experience.

To bring this campaign to life, Wow Bao has partnered with Flaunt and Paytronix to power the integration between the Hot Buns Club rewards program and Wow Bao’s virtual experience on Roblox. Wow Bao’s virtual experience, Dim Sum Palace, was built by award-winning LA-based production studio, Sawhorse Productions. Wow Bao has chosen DevourGo as its exclusive web3 ordering partner.

HI-CHEW, Sloomoo Institute partner on slime collection

HI-CHEW and Sloomoo Institute, the immersive museum based on play, satisfying, and slime, announced a collaboration to launch HI-CHEW-inspired in-venue sensory elements and a custom collection of slime.

Inspired by some of HI-CHEW’s most popular flavors, the custom slime collection transports the burst of fruity flavor from HI-CHEW's chewlets into Sloomoo’s slime, including unique location-specific scents.

Through the end of the year, slime and candy lovers alike can snag the location-specific slimes at four Sloomoo locations—Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, and New York City—as well as a sampler tube that includes the entire collection via sloomooinstitute.com, with an SRP of $12.00.

The location-specific slimes (SRP: $16.00) include:

Atlanta: HI-CHEW Peach Infrusions inspired by the Infrusions Orchard Mix

Chicago: HI-CHEW Tropical Pineapple inspired by the Tropical Mix

Houston: HI-CHEW Sweet & Sour Watermelon inspired by the Sweet & Sour Mix and Watermelon Stick

New York City: HI-CHEW Strawberry Ice Cream inspired by the new Dessert Mix

In addition, guests in each market will be able to dip their hands into a five gallon slime vat filled with the market-specific custom, hand-crafted artisanal slime inspired by HI-CHEW’s candy flavors.

Each Sloomoo Institute ticket includes a custom 8-oz. slime made at the DIY bar. When selecting slime texture, color, and fragrance at the “V.I.B.E.S.” bar, guests will have the option to choose the exclusive market-specific HI-CHEW fragrance.

Bojangles crowns Ultimate Biscuit Makers in annual Roll-off challenge

Bojangles, best known for its 49-step, made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits, invited the top 12 out of 4,500 Certified Biscuit Makers to its headquarters for the annual head-to-head bake-off. Restaurant leaders nominated the best bakers from both franchise and company-owned restaurants to compete for the title of Biscuit Maker Champion.

On Thursday, April 4, the contestants matched up in the Bojangles test kitchen. Each was given the same area, ingredients and equipment to showcase their biscuit-making skills. The competition was timed—each contestant getting 10 minutes—and judged closely by trained officials on speed, efficiency, and quality of the biscuits. The judges considered how closely the contestants followed the delicate process, as well as the resulting biscuits, in their review.

New this year, Panthers’ quarterback Bryce Young joined as a guest judge, where he gave away the inaugural “Bryce Young Spirit Award” to the contestant who showed the most passion for their craft, which was given to Mary Thompson.

“The qualities of a professional athlete include discipline, focus, teamwork and passion, and I believe that also aligns with what makes a great Bojangles biscuit maker,” said Bryce Young. “I was inspired by how hard all the contestants in the competition work at their craft and how much they love what they do, especially this year’s recipient of the spirit award, Mary Thompson.”

The top three biscuit makers from both teams were crowned, with winners receiving $1,000 each, and all other finalists each winning $500. The contestants included:





Company Restaurant Contestants

Maria Dimas – Conover, NC (WINNER: 2024 Champion)

Will Smith – Mint Hill, NC (1st runner-up)

Donovan Cummings – Hampstead, NC (2nd runner-up)

Brad Markov – London, KY

Felix Irizarry – King, NC

Carter Hoskinson – Sanford, FL





Franchise Restaurant Contestants

Erica Perez – Randolph Restaurant Group / Salisbury, NC (WINNER: 2024 Champion)

Ricky McQuiller – Melanbo / Florence, SC (1st runner-up)

Edith Chavez-Nava – Huffbo / Yadkinville, NC (2nd runner-up)

Wesley Crosby – Myrtle Beach, SC

Kayden Austin – Lithonia, GA

Mary Thompson – Forest, VA (Bryce Young Spirit Award Winner)

Tacara Smith – Flowood, MS

The contestants traveled to Charlotte for the competition, where Bojangles treated them to two days' worth of fun, including a team-bonding dinner, awards ceremony, and luncheon. The more than 400 biscuits made during the challenge were donated to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Gastonia to help feed the city’s homeless neighbors.