Mondelēz International, Inc. has released its 2023 Snacking Made Right report, showcasing the company’s annual progress against its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) priorities. The report demonstrates the company’s continuing efforts to build a more sustainable snacking company, focused on offering the right snack, for the right moment, made the right way.

This year’s report is part of the company’s ongoing effort to provide its stakeholders with transparent, measurable information on its ESG goals, policies, initiatives, and programs.

Key elements of this year’s progress include championing mindful snacking; combating climate change through science-based targets, including earning SBTi validation for its net-zero emission reduction roadmap; growing its signature Cocoa Life sourcing program; advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion; and prioritizing collaboration to help drive lasting, sector-wide change.

“I am incredibly proud of our work in 2023 to continue meeting evolving consumer preferences and delivering strong results while making meaningful progress against our ESG priorities," says Dirk Van de Put, chairman and CEO of Mondelēz International. “We made this progress despite ongoing global inflation and economic uncertainty, a testament not only to the power of our iconic brands, but also to our focused and strategic approach to sustainable growth.”

The company’s approach to delivering progress is two-pronged, starting with transforming business operations, including working closely upstream and downstream in supply chains, while playing a leadership role in industry and sector partnerships focused on driving collaboration and collective action.

In the past year, the company made considerable headway towards its 2025 goals, including:

Evolving our approach towards mindful snacking through enhancing nutrient and ingredient profiles, promoting active lifestyles, and empowering consumers to make more mindful eating choices.

Scaling regenerative agricultural practices across Cocoa Life, its signature sourcing program, helping to reduce deforestation and contributing to Scope 3 carbon reductions.

Reducing our climate impact through tangible actions, including transitioning to renewable energy sources across many of our manufacturing facilities, as well as sourcing nearly half of electricity at manufacturing sites from renewables, up from more than 40% in 2022.

“This work creates value for our business and helps enable our future growth by making our business more resilient,” said Christine Montenegro McGrath, SVP, chief impact and sustainability officer. “Looking ahead, we aim to further sharpen, amplify and accelerate our impact across our priority areas. We are also focused on evolving to meet expanding regulatory requirements and remain committed to transparency in sharing our progress. I am grateful for the passion, drive and ownership Mondelēz International team members bring to their roles every day as we continue to drive positive impact at scale."