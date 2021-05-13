Mondelēz International, Inc. has published its 2020 Snacking Made Right Report, highlighting how the company’s differentiated approach to ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) is driving global progress against its ambitious 2025 targets and creating long-term value for the business and its stakeholders.

Mondelēz International’s approach to ESG enables the company to build a sustainable snacking company and deliver lasting change at scale by prioritizing where it can have the greatest impact, focusing on innovative and measurable solutions, and collaborating to drive sector-wide transformation. ESG is one of Mondelēz International’s long-term value drivers, is integrated throughout the business strategy and is core to its purpose —to empower people to snack right by delivering the right snack, at the right moment, made the right way.

“Snacking Made Right is part of everything we do at Mondelēz International. It drives us to take care of our people, to protect our resources, and provide moments of comfort and connection for our consumers around the world” said Dirk Van de Put, chairman and CEO of Mondelēz International. “Last year our purpose was more important than ever and pushed us to continue to advance our ESG commitments and expand our robust goals. We remain focused on building a sustainable snacking company, minimizing our impact on the environment while being a more diverse, equitable, inclusive and transparent organization, and we are dedicated to accelerating our efforts to lead the future of snacking.”

Mondelēz International’s continuous efforts to deliver positive change have led to significant, business-impacting results, such as enhanced sustainable sourcing programs, significant emissions and waste reductions and stronger connections with consumers and customers. In the past year, the company made meaningful progress against its sustainability and well-being goals and exceeded multiple targets, including:

Sustainable Ingredients 68 percent of cocoa volume sourced sustainably via its signature sourcing program Cocoa Life 98 percent palm oil sourced from suppliers aligned to MDLZ’s 2020 Palm Oil Action Plan

Environmental Impact 20+ percent reduction in CO2 from manufacturing, exceeding the target of 15 percent



30+ percent reduction in priority water usage, exceeding the target of 10 percent

30+ percent reduction in total waste from manufacturing, exceeding the target of 20 percent

Packaging Innovation 94 percent of packaging designed to be recyclable

