Aloha just launched its latest protein bar flavor, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip. A modern twist on Grandma’s classic recipe, the bar includes chewy gluten-free oats and chunky organic chocolate chips. It also has a combination of brown rice protein and pumpkin seed protein for a wholesome protein boost.

The bar's ingredients include:

Tapioca Fiber : Adds fiber and helps create the bar's chewy texture.

: Adds fiber and helps create the bar's chewy texture. Sunflower Seed Butter : Made from roasted sunflower seeds and sunflower oil, this creamy butter enhances both flavor and nutrition.

: Made from roasted sunflower seeds and sunflower oil, this creamy butter enhances both flavor and nutrition. Chocolate Chips : Crafted with organic chocolate, cane sugar, cocoa butter, and vanilla extract for a rich and indulgent taste.

: Crafted with organic chocolate, cane sugar, cocoa butter, and vanilla extract for a rich and indulgent taste. Rolled Oats : Gluten-free oats provide a hearty and nourishing base.

: Gluten-free oats provide a hearty and nourishing base. Organic Ingredients: Tapioca syrup, vegetable glycerin, brown sugar, brown rice crisps, natural flavor, sea salt, and vanilla extract.

The granola bars will retail for $21.99 per box of 12 bars, and are currently available at Aloha.com. They will roll out to additional online retailers, including Thrive market in the coming months.