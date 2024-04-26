Let's kick off this week's Fun Friday with some stats on America's healthiest snackers. New YouGov data show that one in three Americans (32%) say they often choose to snack on healthy versions of their favorite foods.

The report found:

Two-thirds of healthy snackers (66%) are between the ages of 18-44, whereas only 34% of healthy snackers are 45 and older.

More than half of healthy snackers (58%) have at least one child.

52% of men say they often grab healthy snacks compared to 48% of women.

When healthy snackers grab something to eat between meals, nearly three quarters of them (72%) say they reach for fruit or veggies at least once a week.

Read the full report here.

Each state’s favorite Pop-Tart flavor, mapped



With Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story hitting Netflix in two weeks, the tasty pastry is the talk of the town.

A freshly-baked study reveals the most popular Pop-Tart flavor in each state, and which states consume the most of this American pantry staple:

Frosted Strawberry is the most popular Pop-Tart flavor in the U.S., with 13 states selecting it as their favorite, followed by Frosted S'mores in 10 states

48% of Americans prefer their Pop-Tarts toasted, while 42% eat them straight out of the wrapper

Flavors aside, residents of some states will reach for a Pop-Tart any chance they get.

52% of New Mexicans consume Pop-Tarts at least weekly, the most in the U.S., followed by residents of Tennessee (46%), Michigan (39%), and South Carolina (38%)

25% of respondents say they eat Pop-Tarts a few times a month, while residents in eight states claim they eat them every day

And don't forget to read our recent interview with executives from Kellanova on the history of Pop-Tarts.

Snickers launches ad campaign to address “unruly” travel

Snickers, part of Mars, Inc., is launching a new high-flying campaign dubbed, "Hungry Skies." The global campaign, introduced today, profiles the out-of-sorts behavior that is synonymous with air travel and the corresponding turbulence it creates for perturbed passengers and flight crews through multimarket advertising in and out of airports.

The new "Hungry Skies" campaign is part of a broader effort to recruit millions of consumers to the Mars chocolate portfolio and shows Snickers as an essential travel snack that provides total satisfaction in perhaps all-too-relatable travel situations. Last year, the Snickers brand saw growth of more than 13% across the globe, and this new campaign is looking to further build on that momentum.

The "Hungry Skies" campaign pokes fun at out-of-sorts passengers with spots featuring airborne agitations like in-seat yoga, repeatedly pressing the call button, and even sharing a seat with an emotional support snake.

The campaign will kick off in the U.S. and Australia across TV, social, digital, and in-flight/in-airport activations before being scaled across Asia, the European Union, Brazil, Mexico, China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It is slated to run in 30+ countries starting now through the first quarter of 2025. Upon landing, the campaign will onward travel to extend to other mass transport methods.

To see the campaign, visit snickershungryskies.com or click here to watch the ad on YouTube.

Ritz introduces limited-edition "Buttery-er" flavored crackers

Mondelēz International's Ritz brand is releasing new limited-edition Buttery-er Flavored Crackers and encouraging fans to "Live Buttery-er." Infused with extra buttery-er flavor, the crackers are reportedly set to redefine indulgence for snacking enthusiasts nationwide. To commemorate the grandeur of the cracker, the Ritz brand is teaming up with renowned jewelry designer Greg Yüna to create a 24-karat solid gold bar in the shape of a stick of butter, valued at approximately $100,000, and offering fans who "Live Buttery-er" a chance to win it.

The Ritz Buttery-er Crackers capture the buttery flavor that fans know and love, elevating the flaky crackers with an extra boost of decadence in every bite. To build on this launch, the Ritz brand is rallying fans to embrace the essence of "Living Buttery-er" by adding a touch of extravagance to life's everyday moments. Whether it's a dash of authenticity, a burst of vibrancy, a hint of bling, or a dose of swagger, Ritz Brand invites fans to savor life's pleasures by adding a little something "extra" to everything they do.

The limited-edition Ritz Buttery-er Crackers, with an SRP of $4.29, will be available at retailers nationwide starting April 29. To participate in the promotion, fans can showcase their Buttery-er selves by creating a TikTok video using the Live Buttery-er TikTok effect created by Ritz brand starting May 1 at 12:00 am ET and ending May 20 at 11:59 pm. To enter, fans should post their video to TikTok and in the caption tag @theritzcrackersofficial and include the hashtags #livebutteryer and #Ritzcontest. There is also a mail-in, alternative entry method. One lucky winner will receive the coveted butter-inspired 24-karat solid Ritz-branded gold bar.

Herr's champions Philly's local businesses, artists in limited-edition merch collaboration

Herr’s Inc. announced its collection of limited edition merchandise "Fits by Philly: Threads from Philly’s Finest" in collaboration with local artists and small business owners, South Fellini (Tony Trov and Johnny Zito) and Dirty Hands Studio (Tim Gough). Continuing its tradition of supporting the city's local businesses and entrepreneurs, this collaboration showcases the vibrant artistic talent that defines Philadelphia's cultural landscape.

Rooted in Philly's dynamic culture and spirit, Herr's stands by the city's artists, providing them with platforms to showcase their work and ensuring their talents are celebrated far and wide. Available for a limited time only, these exclusive pieces will be available for purchase on Herr's website and at the South Fellini store while supplies last.

Centered around iconic Philadelphia symbols, such as Billy Penn and the City of Brotherly Love (Brotherly Spud Herr’s new take), each design adds a unique touch of urban flair to any wardrobe, representing the spirited charm and creative energy of the city.

"Fits by Philly: Threads from Philly’s Finest" is an example of Herr's commitment to supporting local businesses and artists that are deeply woven into the fabric of Philadelphia's identity. By nurturing connections between the brand and the city, Herr's lays the groundwork for continued initiatives like Flavored by Philly to strengthen its bonds with the local community.

For more information about Herr's and its merch collaborations, visit Herrs.com.

Stagecoach attendees can enjoy a sandwich made by grandma, on Oroweat bread

After a long day of dancing outside in the heat and eating festival food, what sounds better than a handmade sandwich made by Grandma?

You heard that right. Grandmas ... at a music festival.

This year at Stagecoach, Bimbo Bakeries USA's Oroweat brand is bringing its “Granwich” food truck to festivalgoers at Stagecoach as part of their Baked The Right Way campaign. Through this campaign, Oroweat has partnered with the experts who know that the best bread is Baked the Right Way: Grandmas. Grandma always uses the best ingredients, takes her time to do it right, and bakes with love. However, the role of Grandma goes far beyond the kitchen table, and these Grandmas are taking their tried-and-true expertise to the festival grounds to entertain and engage with concertgoers.

Those who visit the Granwich truck to hang out with the Grandmas—which will be open every day of the festival—can expect to find two classic sandwiches on Oroweat bread. In addition, the truck will have interactive and engaging activities, such as a photo station to capture memories on old-school instant film, an arts and crafts table with customizable sunglasses to look just as stylish as the nanas, and a quilt wall where visitors can share messages and memories to spread those warm and fuzzy feelings around.

Visitors may even recognize some familiar faces from social media amongst the truck’s crew of Grandmas, including S.J. Mendelson (A.K.A. “TikTok Bubbie”), Rethea Gray (from the Retirement House), Mama Char Leonard, and Priscilla Valldejuli.