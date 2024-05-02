Cinnaholic is "rolling" out its specialty summer desserts starting today, May 2.
The limited-time summer rolls include:
- Strawberry Shortbread Roll – It’s officially strawberry season, and Cinnaholic is celebrating with a Strawberry Shortbread Roll topped with strawberry frosting, fresh strawberries, homemade shortbread cookie crumble, and powdered sugar. The strawberry roll is available online and in-store!
- Churro Roll – Cinnaholic is spicing up summer with its new Churro Roll. It’s a fresh cinnamon roll dusted in cinnamon sugar and served with your choice of frosting on the side – available online or in-store.
Its Mother's Day specials include:
- Chocolate-Covered Strawberries – From May 1–12, Cinnaholic is bringing back its Chocolate-Covered Strawberries. Hand-dipped in dark chocolate, the fresh strawberries are offered in half or a full dozen. The chocolate-covered strawberries require advance notice to prepare.
- Dozen Mother’s Day Baby Buns – Cinnaholic also offers a dozen baby buns adorned with fresh strawberry frosting and white sprinkles.
Cinnaholic’s products are 100% dairy, lactose, egg, and animal product-free, allowing everyone to indulge in the sweet treats.