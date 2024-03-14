Cinnaholic, a bakery-focused chain specializing in cinnamon and other rolls, has announced its latest seasonal menu. The spring menu includes a variety of different rolls and other items:

Lemonberry Crunch and Rainbow Sorbet Roll: this limited-time roll is topped with a combination of lemon cake frosting, fresh blueberries, lemonberry coffee cake bites, and crunchy almonds.

Rainbow Sorbet Roll: this item is topped with citrus sorbet frosting, fresh strawberries, marshmallows, homemade key lime drizzle, and rainbow sprinkles

Spring Break Baby Bun Box: this package features pastel mini cinnamon rolls adorned with rainbow sprinkles; the assortment includes rolls with pink strawberry frosting, zesty orange frosting, and purple frosting! The bite-size baby buns are the perfect treat for any gathering.

Lemonberry Coffee Cake: this homemade coffee cake is filled with lemon juice and fresh blueberries, topped with streusel and a lemon glaze

Over-the-Rainbow Baby Bun Box: the St. Patrick’s Day package features 12 baby buns adorned with shamrock green marshmallow frosting and topped with marshmallows, golden cinnadoodle pieces, and rainbow sprinkles.

All of Cinnaholic’s treats are 100% dairy-, lactose-, egg-, and animal-product-free, allowing everyone to indulge in the sweet treats. The items are available through May 1.

