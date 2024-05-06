The May 2024 digital edition of Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery is hot off the presses (digitally speaking). The issue contains a long list of articles about the most-viewed snack and bakery products of 2023, what’s new in snack and bakery product launches, trends in puffed and extruded snacks, and other interesting, useful information.

Cover story: Best New Snack & Bakery Products of 2023

Our feature articles about consumer trends, state-of-the-art industry technology, producer profiles, and other news get a lot of attention. However, SF&WB readers are always hungry for news about the latest product releases. The lead story of our May issue reveals and profiles the snack product, and the bakery product, that got the most views from our audience. An expert from each producer shares the thought process behind the crafting of each item, and our editors share the runners up in both categories.

Show previews: Sweets & Snacks, Food Safety Summit, and Global Pouch Forum

Sweets & Snacks, taking place May 14–16 in Indianapolis, is the National Confectioners Association’s (NCA) much-anticipated exposition where retailers of all sizes descend upon acres of floor space exhibiting snack products, bakery goods, and candy items to sample and (if they pass muster) sell in their stores.

The Food Safety Summit is happening this week in Rosemont (a lively Chicago suburb); produced by our sister publication Food Safety Magazine, the event gathers producers, suppliers, academics, government agencies, and other stakeholders to discuss ways to keep our food supply protected.

Later this month, packaging providers and customers will gather in Clearwater, FL, for the Global Pouch Forum, which showcases current and emerging innovation in the flexible format.

Category focus: Puffed and extruded snacks

Cheese curls, pork rinds, and other savory delights continue to attract hungry consumers. Still, in addition to the classic selections in the category, shoppers increasingly demand cleaner labels and better nutrition from their treats. This article checks in with market experts at Circana for the latest market data; and with producers like Calbee America and Kellanova for their insights about consumer desires, notable product developments, and what might lie ahead.

Processing: Slicing/cutting/portioning

When purchasing new equipment that divides baked goods, snacks, doughs, and other products, producers have more than a few items on their to-do list. These include a high degree of efficiency, easy cleaning and sanitation, consistent performance, and labor-saving benefits. This article dives into the current demands placed on such technology by food companies, as well as how manufacturers are making sure they provide equipment that delivers on every count.





Dig into the May 2024 issue of SF&WB here. Better yet, sign up for a free subscription and get the eMagazine delivered to your inbox each month.