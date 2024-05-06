Barebells is launching a new 20-gram protein bar, Cookies and Caramel, in the U.S., a variation of its Cookies and Cream bar.

“A bite of Cookies and Caramel has it all—great flavor, a soft caramel layer, the right amount of crispiness, and a silky milk chocolate cover," says Caitlyn Johnston, marketing activation manager for Barebells USA.

Barebells Original Bar Cookies and Cream was one of the first Barebells products to hit the market in 2016 and has become one of the most loved protein bars in the Barebells portfolio—it is still the brand’s best-selling bar in the U.S. Now, Barebells has developed a new bar that takes the classic flavor to the next level, in the new Cookies and Caramel Original Bar that launches in the U.S. this spring.

“Cookies and Cream has been one of Barebells’ strongest flavors for a long time. But we wanted to challenge ourselves, by combining some of its best elements with other, interesting flavors and textures, to see if we could come up with something as delicious. The result is the new Cookies and Caramel—a playful and equally tasty variation of the iconic flavor," Johnston explains.

The Cookies and Caramel Original Bar highlights three flavors: cookies, caramel, and chocolate. Its cookie and chocolate-flavored core is covered with a sweet, slightly salted and smooth layer of caramel, topped with crisps and ultimately enclosed in silky milk chocolate. It comes with 20 grams of protein, has no added sugar, no palm oil.

“In the Cookies and Caramel bar, we get the best of both worlds. It has 20 grams of protein and no added sugar, while still being a really tasty treat. Cookies and Caramel is the perfect snack at any time of the day, but especially before or after training. It is also a great alternative when being in the mood for something sweet," Johnston concludes.

The new Cookies and Caramel joins the Barebells Original Bar category, which has been around since the brand first launched. Barebells’ full product range includes the Original Bars, the Soft Bar Family, Milkshakes, and the ready-to-drink meal Fast Food.

The new Barebells Cookies and Caramel bar will initially be available online through shop.barebells.com and Amazon, but will reach stores in the upcoming months.

