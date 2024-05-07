Kellanova's Club Crisps and Mike's Hot Honey are giving fans the collaboration of their dreams: introducing Club Crisps flavored with Mike's Hot Honey, a new, limited-edition snack with a buttery, crispy twist. With a light, buttery base, each crisp is flavored with Mike's Hot Honey's signature sweet-heat combo of 100% pure honey infused with chili peppers.

"We're always eager to learn what our fans' new flavor obsessions are so that we can create a fun and unique snacking experience," says Carrie Foose, director of brand marketing for Kellanova Crackers. "Working with Mike's Hot Honey to create this sweet and spicy new crisp for the ever-growing spicy snacker segment is an exciting first-of-its-kind innovation for Club Crisps and for the entire Club portfolio. We can't wait to work with the Mike's Hot Honey team to bring fans just what they've been waiting for with this limited-time innovation sure to deliciously spice up you and your club's snacking game."

Club Crisps flavored with Mike's Hot Honey joins the existing Club Crisps lineup of four flavors: Sea Salt, Ranch, Sour Cream & Onion, and Sweet & Salty, along with the full Club Crackers portfolio. The sweet-heat partnership comes on the heels of the first Club Crackers portfolio brand collaboration last summer with JaM Cellars: Butter Chardonnay-infused Club Minis.

"We couldn't think of a better way to bring our first cracker-brand collaboration to life with the iconic, buttery crisps of Club," says Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike's Hot Honey. "We hope Club and Mike's Hot Honey fans enjoy relaxing and snacking on these buttery Club Crisps infused with our distinctive sweet-heat for a unique and delicious way to satisfy their cravings."

Club Crisps flavored with Mike's Hot Honey will be available for a limited time at retailers nationwide starting in May for an SRP of $3.99 per 7.1-ounce bag. Visit ClubCrackers.com to find the new flavor at local stores.

Kellanova (formerly Kellogg’s) is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.