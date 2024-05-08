Plant-based snack brand Calbee America is expanding its flagship brand to include kid-centered offerings, starting with an introduction of Harvest Snaps Kids Crispy Fruit Snacks. The only ingredient in the single-serve snacks is whole fruit, and the snacks come in four varieties: Apples, Strawberries, Grapes, and Bananas.

Ripe and carefully-selected, each fruit is freeze dried or vacuum dried to preserve its powerful nutrients and natural sweetness. The crunchy and convenient snacks are completely free of added sugar, artificial flavors, colors and preservatives, plus Non-GMO and certified gluten-free.

With the launch of Harvest Snaps Kids Crispy Fruit Snacks, Calbee is leveraging its brand equity as a leader in pulse-based snacks, along with its expanding production capabilities, to fill a gap in the marketplace for kid-friendly, real-fruit products with no additives. From a friendly sheep in a green grape to a yellow duck in a banana, the colorful packaging features furry farm friends and playful imagery designed to appeal to kids in the produce aisle and beyond.

Maiko Shimano, Calbee’s director of marketing, says: “Real veggie nutrition has been at the heart of Harvest Snaps since day one, and it’s time we added fruits to the mix! By introducing this kid-centered brand extension and launching these single-ingredient, crispy fruit snacks, we aim to appeal to our current customers, while attracting new, health-conscious families to our products. We’re excited for this opportunity to expand our core offerings and know it’s just the beginning of what’s to come.”

Harvest Snaps Kids Crispy Fruit Snacks are now available for retailers nationwide to order, with a ship date of July and an SRP of $6.99–$7.99.

