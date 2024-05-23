Pinterest has released its highly anticipated Summer ‘24 Trend Report. This season, trending searches show that people are embracing a bold and fearless approach to expressing their unique tastes and personalities in every aspect of their lives. From innovative twists on traditional summer foods and memorable dinner parties to colorful decor choices and eclectic styles that reflect individuality, the summer of 2024 is all about breaking free from convention and letting personal style shine.

The report highlights key summer trends, across the food and beverage, fashion, beauty, and home decor space. Trends in the food space include:

Pinterest is the perfect destination to discover fresh, innovative recipes to spice up summer menus. With searches for “fun things to cook” and “summer special recipes” increasing 1060% and 135% respectively, this summer is all about new twists on staple, healthy summer ingredients such as mango or avocado, reinvented sourdough recipes, or exciting new tea drinks as the ultimate summer sip. Mangos are ripe for reinvention (including many Filipino desserts) Mango float 3700% Mango tapioca +690% Mango sago +260% Mango chia seed pudding +210% Mango crepe +180%

(including many Filipino desserts) Learning new “ways to eat avocado” (+120%) Avocado bread +360% Avocado dessert +180% Avocado shake +130% Avocado ice cream +125% Avocado fries +110%

Sourdough experiments Sourdough bagels +300% Chocolate sourdough +270% Sourdough tortillas +200% Sourdough croutons +200% Cinnamon raisin sourdough bread +200%



Read the full report here.

Source: Pinterest internal search data; Listed terms are exact searches; Global; April 2023 vs. April 2024

