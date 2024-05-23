Post Consumer Brands is launching three new cereals and two size extensions. The items are set to hit shelves this month.
The product introductions include:
- Fruity Pebbles Waffles Cereal: a mashup of Fruity Pebbles and Waffle Crisp, it consists of fruity-blasted waffle pieces with notes of maple syrup and Fruity Pebbles flavors
- Summer Fruity Pebbles Cereal: it features a fruity taste, with festive red and blue flakes.
- Frosted Chocolate Cake Cereal: the product is made with chocolate chips and features eight crunchy, chocolatey layers.
- Fruity Pebbles Marshmallow Cereal in Large Size: it comes with marshmallows and Fruity Pebbles in a 15-ounce box.
- Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles in Giant Size: the brand’s most popular varieties offered in 23-ounce boxes.