To start off this week's Fun Friday, Awake Chocolate is providing nurses with 30,000 Caffeinated Chocolate Bites.

The brand is recognizing nurses nationwide in honor of Nurses Month (May), by donating 30,000 caffeinated chocolate bites to nurses throughout North America. Through ID.me, the brand will be offering a 20% off discount to their online site for the entire month of May. In addition to product donations and discounts, two lucky nurses have the chance to win one of the two brand giveaways (valued at $800/giveaway) hosted on Awake's social media and via email newsletter. Awake caffeinated chocolate contains 50 mg of caffeine, the caffeine equivalent to a half cup of coffee

According to a recent survey conducted by Awake, the nurse sector is extremely sleep deprived. Some of Awake's findings include:

Nearly 82% of healthcare workers do not get the recommended amount of 8 or more hours of sleep, and almost 60% of them do not feel rested throughout the day

Over 80% of healthcare workers report that they rely on coffee, energy drinks or other boosters to get through their shifts

One-third of healthcare workers drink coffee and of those, nearly 28% drink 3 or more cups a day

Nearly 60% of survey participants report feeling sleep deprived during the da

In addition to these, when asked if the healthcare industry prioritizes rest, almost 60% of respondents said, “No,” and over 40% of respondents said they feel more sleep deprived than people in their life who do not work in healthcare.

good2grow launches "On the Road" campaign, sweepstakes

good2grow is helping families embark on a mess- and meltdown-free travel season with the revival of the On the Road campaign. For the third year, the campaign will stir up smiles with its biggest national sweepstakes yet, digital resources for families heading out on their road trip adventures and a partnership with Make-A-Wish Georgia to grant wishes.

Parents can enter the sweepstakes at good2growontheroad.com starting through July 22 for a chance to win weekly and grand prizes. One winner will be selected each week during the entry period to win a $50 Visa eGift Card to use on gas or activities during their trip and an Ultimate Road Trip Kit that offers everything a family needs for a joy-filled journey, including a kids’ tablet, cooler, plenty of good2grow swag and an assortment of kids' favorite character-topped, mess-free products. good2grow will also award two winners a grand prize package, valued at over $3,000, including the Ultimate Road Trip Kit, a $2,000 hotel eGift Card and a $500 Visa eGift Card to use on gas or activities.

Through a partnership with Make-A-Wish Georgia, Atlanta-based good2grow will sponsor two families’ road trips to their chosen dream destination of Walt Disney World. To celebrate the families’ upcoming road trips, good2grow will host send-off parties where each family will receive their very own Ultimate Road Trip Kit.

The "cheesiest" diner in Woodstock, NY

Imagine you've hit the road for your first summer getaway when that Cheez-It craving hits—but you're fresh out of your favorite cheezy, crunchy snack. Suddenly, an orange glow illuminates your path, leading you to the ultimate destination for hungry Cheez-It superfans: The Cheez-In Diner is now open!

Just two hours outside New York City nestled among the scenic byways of the Catskill Mountains, this FOMO-inducing diner experience in the town of Woodstock, NY is here to satisfy adventure seekers' road trip munchies and late-night cravings. The diner is open through this Sunday, May 26, and is located at 261 Tinker Street. Friday through Sunday the diner will be slinging cheezy fare with retro flair from 4 pm to 12 am EST.

The Cheez-In Diner is serving up Americana classics, each with an absurdly cheezy twist, including:

Deluxe Cheez-It Milkshake: A creamy vanilla shake blended with Cheez-It crackers, a caramel and crushed Cheez-It cracker rim, and topped with whipped cream, sprinkles, and chocolate sauce, garnished with a chocolate-dipped Cheez-It cracker.

The Extra Cheezburger: A pimento Cheez-It smashburger topped with lettuce, pickles, and an Extra Big Cheez-It cracker.

The Big Grilled Cheez: Cacker-coated Texas toast filled with pimento cheese and surrounded by a crunchy Cheez-It cracker crust.

Cheezy Chicky Tendies: Juicy chicken tenders breaded in Original Cheez-It crackers. Spice-It with Hot & Spicy Seasoning and Dip-It in hot honey or Hidden Valley Cheezy Ranch.

Mac & Cheez-It: Pasta baked in a creamy White Cheddar Cheez-It cracker sauce with a crunchy White Cheddar Cheez-It cracker crumble on top.

Cheez-It Fries: Crispy fries tossed in ground Cheez-It crackers. Choose from Original, White Cheddar, or Hot & Spicy seasoning, and Load-It with a melted pimento cheez sauce.

Cheez-It Biscu-it: Layers bursting with Cheez-It crackers make up this hearty biscuit. Butter-It with honey butter, Drizzle-It with hot honey, or Sandwich-It with the diner's Cheezy Chicky Tendies.

Sweet-N-Salty Cheezcake: Is it cheesecake? Is it pie? However you Slice-It, it's a creamy cheesecake dessert with a Cheez-It cracker pie crust topped with caramel and Extra Big Cheez-It crackers.

Consumers can also check out all of the Cheez-In Diner's first-of-its-kind attractions, including the World's First & Only Cheez-It Jukebox: the only jukebox that accepts Cheez-It crackers instead of coins to play from its catalogue of retro records. Road-trippers will revel in the Instagram-worthy retro decor including walls packed with vintage Cheez-It memorabilia, iconic 60's music scene nods, and a red-hot vintage Cheez-It convertible parked outside. There's even a Cheez-It Taste-It Station dispensing a wide selection of rare and fan-favorite flavors so consumers can mix and match their very own blend of crackers. Both attractions are completely free to visitors.

To commemorate the trip, fans can shop exclusive retro Cheez-In Diner merch, including a variety of groovy T-shirts, a trendy trucker hat, a classic diner coffee mug and collectibles like stickers, postcards, and more. And while Cheez-In Diner-specific items can only be purchased on-site by diner-goers, fans nationwide can check out our merch store at cheezit.com for all kinds of "fun ways to rock the cheezy vibe."

Jet-Puffed enters the beauty category

After 65 years of bringing the joy of smooth, fluffy texture to consumers' tastebuds in the confection aisle, the marshmallow brand Jet-Puffed is entering a new realm of indulgence: the beauty space, with the help of Taste Beauty. The collection includes spa headbands, face masks, and under-eye patches, bringing together the classic must-have products with the sweet scent of Jet-Puffed (the face masks and under-eye patches are scented!).

The Spa Headbands, Face Masks, and Under-Eye Patches are available for $4.98, and products will be available at Walmart, Five Below, Claire's, and Ross Stores in the upcoming weeks.

Frito-Lay survey: snacks can influence the entire road trip

This year, near record-breaking travel is expected over the Memorial Day holiday. AAA projects 43.8 million travelers will be hitting the road, coming close to matching 2005’s record of 44 million Memorial Day travelers.

An essential part of every road trip is the snacks. Frito-Lay’s recurring U.S. Snack Index notes these foods can influence the entire trip and, for many, are even more important than clean restrooms on the journey.

According to the data:

Planning snacks before hitting the road can "greatly reduce the stress" of a long road trip, according to 85% of Americans. That's good news for those looking to embark on new snacking adventures, with nearly three out of four people declaring these trips as a chance to enjoy offerings they've never tried before.

Snacks are the priority on a pitstop. Road trippers under 40 years old are twice as likely to prioritize finding the snacks they want over clean restrooms on their stops.

Americans note that snacks provide an important morale boost during road trips (43%) and are key to staying sane in traffic (39%).

While 44% of people report hiding snacks to keep them from other passengers, nearly one-quarter say they have used snacks to break an awkward car silence.

41% of people say they would rather have control over road trip snacks than the music. Millennials (46%) show the greatest preference for snack control, as do parents (49%) when compared to non-parents (36%).

When it comes to choosing the perfect road trip snack foods, three things stand out as most important: protein, energy, and taste: