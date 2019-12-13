Biospringer North America Corporation announces $29 million expansion to its Yeast Extract production site in Cedar Rapids Iowa

Biospringer North America Corporation has announced an expansion on its yeast extract site in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to support the growing market trend for natural origin ingredients derived from fermentation.

Biospringer's wide range of yeast ingredients construct taste for multiple applications in the food industry including soups, sauces, meats and meat analogs, snack seasonings and sweet recipes. In addition to taste building, Biospringer is following key market trends such as consumers’ concerns for healthier and organic foods, addressing this by assisting clients to create clean-label products with the use of our yeast based ingredients.