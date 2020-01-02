Baskin-Robbins Reindeer Cake

Company: Baskin-Robbins

Website: www.baskinrobbins.com

Introduced: December 2019

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price:

Product Snapshot: Baskin-Robbins is taking the holiday season by storm with its new Reindeer Cake, straight from the North Pole, featuring an adorable reindeer face, chocolate snout and antlers. Guests can customize their cake with their favorite cake and ice cream flavors. Cakes can be ordered online at order.baskinrobbins.com or through the Baskin-Robbins Mobile App.

"December is a time for friends and family," said Shannon Blakely, vice president of marketing, Baskin-Robbins U.S. and Canada. "Whether you are hosting a holiday party or need a sweet escape from the holiday hustle and bustle, Baskin-Robbins is here to help you end 2019 on a sweet note."

