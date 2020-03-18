CakesCookiesDessertsBakery Products

Baskin-Robbins St. Patrick's Day Ice Cream Cake, and Mint Chocolate Chip Polar Pizza

March 18, 2020
KEYWORDS Baskin-Robbins / ice cream cake
Order Reprints
No Comments

Company: Baskin-Robbins

Websitewww.baskinrobbins.com

Introduced: March 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $15.99-$35.99

Product Snapshot: Participating Baskin-Robbins locations nationwide are serving a variety of sweets that are perfect for any St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Indulge in all the green goodness Baskin-Robbins has to offer with its seasonal St. Patrick’s Day Ice Cream Cake. Decked out with a rainbow, four-leaf clovers and a pot of gold, this cake is surely leprechaun approved. SRP is $15.99, and the cake serves eight people.

The Mint Chocolate Chip Polar Pizza is a festive and cool treat for any St. Patrick’s Day party. Featuring a double fudge brownie crust, Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream and topped with delicious OREO cookie pieces, this sweet treat is sure to have you wanting another slice. SRP is $35.99, and the Polar Pizza serves 12-16 people.

subscribe to sfwb

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.