Baskin-Robbins St. Patrick's Day Ice Cream Cake, and Mint Chocolate Chip Polar Pizza

Company: Baskin-Robbins

Website: www.baskinrobbins.com

Introduced: March 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $15.99-$35.99

Product Snapshot: Participating Baskin-Robbins locations nationwide are serving a variety of sweets that are perfect for any St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Indulge in all the green goodness Baskin-Robbins has to offer with its seasonal St. Patrick’s Day Ice Cream Cake. Decked out with a rainbow, four-leaf clovers and a pot of gold, this cake is surely leprechaun approved. SRP is $15.99, and the cake serves eight people.

The Mint Chocolate Chip Polar Pizza is a festive and cool treat for any St. Patrick’s Day party. Featuring a double fudge brownie crust, Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream and topped with delicious OREO cookie pieces, this sweet treat is sure to have you wanting another slice. SRP is $35.99, and the Polar Pizza serves 12-16 people.